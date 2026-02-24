Wade Architectural Systems Announces Strategic Partnership with ES Metals

custom metal facade Wade Architectural Systems es metals

Expanding Custom Metal Facade and Louver Solutions Across Texas and the Mid-Atlantic

We partner with manufacturers who value craftsmanship, innovation, and service. Our partnership with ES Metals expands our engineered metal façade solutions with the hands-on support clients trust.” — Bill Wade

HUMBLE, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wade Architectural Systems (WAS), a leading architectural product dealer specializing in high-performance building systems, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with ES Metals , an industry leader in custom architectural metal facades and louver systems.Through this partnership, WAS will represent ES Metals in Texas and Maryland, expanding access to engineered metal façade and louver systems across key Southern and Mid-Atlantic markets.This collaboration reinforces WAS’s commitment to bringing architecturally ambitious projects to life through precision-engineered systems and hands-on project support.Expanding Architectural PossibilitiesES Metals is recognized for its custom-engineered metal façade systems and architectural louvers, designed to meet both aesthetic vision and performance demands. Their portfolio includes:• Custom metal plate panel systems• Decorative and perforated metal facades• Engineered louver systems• Fully tailored fabrication solutionsBy adding ES Metals to its growing portfolio of best-in-class manufacturers, WAS enhances its ability to support complex architectural projects that require precision engineering, distinctive design, and technical performance.Strengthening Regional SupportWith established relationships throughout the Southern and the Mid-Atlantic regions, WAS will provide local representation, specification guidance, and project coordination for ES Metals’ product offerings.This partnership ensures design and construction teams have direct access to responsive regional expertise and custom-engineered metal systems tailored to project demands.About Wade Architectural SystemsWade Architectural Systems is an architectural product dealer specializing in architectural metal and custom building systems. Working closely with architects, contractors, and developers, WAS provides specification guidance, technical expertise, and field-informed insight from concept through completion.With deep product knowledge and construction experience, WAS ensures that complex architectural systems are thoughtfully designed and successfully executed.About ES MetalsES Metals is a custom architectural metal manufacturer specializing in engineered façade systems and louvers. Known for precision fabrication and innovative design capabilities, ES Metals supports projects ranging from commercial developments to institutional and mixed-use buildings across the United States.For more information about this partnership or to inquire about project support in Texas, Maryland, Washington, DC, or Virginia, please contact Wade Architectural Systems.

