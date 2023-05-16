Wade Architectural Systems Announces New Interiors Strategic Partner
Wade Architectural Systems partners with Sonus to supply Innovative Acoustic Solutions for Sound Revolution
Sonus aims to create spaces that are as functional and conducive to great experiences as they are beautiful and practical, said Bill Wade, CEO of Wade Architectural Systems.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wade Architectural Systems is proud to announce its new product partner and manufacturer: Sonus, a company that specializes in acoustic treatment for interiors. Sonus offers a wide range of products that are designed to improve the acoustics, aesthetics, and sustainability of any space. The new, innovative partnership will leverage the relationships of Wade Architectural Systems and the strengths of Sonus to create compelling value for both companies and their customers.
Sonus aims to create spaces that are as functional and conducive to great experiences as they are beautiful and practical, which is where Wade excels said Bill Wade, CEO of Wade Architectural Systems. "This partnership aligns us with a leading interior architectural player, brings value to our Company portfolio, and supports broader product strategies for our customers."
About Sonus
For decades, Sonus has earned a reputation for high-performing acoustic panels, baffles, and clouds for interior spaces. Today, Sonus is also recognized for keeping up with the continuously evolving world of our design and build community. They continue to stand out in the industry thanks to their innovation, focus on people at the center of everything they do, breadth of product, and commitment to transparency and value. /www.sonusna.com/
About Wade Architectural Systems
Wade Architectural Systems specializes in exterior and interior solutions for the architectural community. Our company partners with industry leaders, who produce high-quality architectural systems, to offer solutions for visually pleasing interiors and exteriors balanced with installation strategies that are cost-effective. For more information, contact us at (281) 852-7900, www.wadearch.com.
Bill Wade
Wade Architectural Systems
+1 281-852-7900
email us here