Wade Architectural Systems Announces Dealership Partnership with Fräsch: Acoustical Solutions for Modern Spaces
Our partnership with Fräsch represents a pivotal step forward in our mission to deliver cutting-edge architectural solutions to our clients.”HUMBLE, TEXAS, USA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wade Architectural Systems, a leading provider of architectural products and solutions, is thrilled to announce its new Representation partnership with Fräsch, a trailblazer in the acoustical solutions industry. This partnership is a commitment to enhancing architectural spaces with innovative and functional products.
— Peter Parnham
Fräsch is renowned for its expertise in creating acoustical solutions that blend inventive design with practical application. Specializing in PET felt sound-dampening products for walls, ceilings, and lighting, Fräsch solutions are designed to reduce unwanted reverberation in any space, whether it be work environments, educational spaces, or even healthcare and hospitality environments.
"Our partnership with Fräsch represents a pivotal step forward in our mission to deliver cutting-edge architectural solutions to our clients," said Peter Parnham, VP of Wade Architectural Systems. "Frasch's commitment to innovation, quality, and design excellence aligns perfectly with our values. This partnership enables us to expand our reach and impact, bringing their acoustical solutions to more spaces in need of sound management without sacrificing design."
Wade Architectural Systems will offer Fräsch's full range of acoustical solutions, providing clients with access to products that are at the forefront of technology and design. The partnership is poised to set new standards in the industry, marrying form and function in ways that elevate both the aesthetic and acoustic quality of spaces.
For more information about Wade Architectural Systems and its new range of Fräsch products, please visit https://wadearch.com/brands/frasch/.
About Wade Architectural Systems
Wade Architectural Systems, based in Houston, Texas, specializes in providing high-quality architectural products and solutions. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Wade Architectural Systems offers a wide range of products designed to meet the aesthetic and functional needs of modern architectural projects.
About Fräsch
Fräsch was founded with a vision to create beautiful, yet functional products that help reduce unwanted noise and elevate the acoustical properties of any space. The Fräsch team has years of combined design, manufacturing, and product development experience in the A&D industry – an experience that has been harnessed to create beautiful products that enhance and add to the design aesthetic of any space. Utilizing lean manufacturing, the latest in production management techniques and sustainable sourcing practices carefully manages costs and delivers a high-quality product.
