February 2026 bar examination begins

The North Dakota Bar Examination began on Tuesday, Feb. 24, with 37 applicants taking the exam.  Of the applicants sitting on Tuesday, 70 percent are graduates of the University of North Dakota School of Law. The exam ends Wednesday.

