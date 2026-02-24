Docufraud Canada Announces Forensic Presumptive and Laboratory Drug Testing

Forensic Laboratory Forensic Technician Toxicology Testing

Docufraud Canada offers full laboratory and presumptive drug testing for illegal drugs, blood, bodily fluids and saliva

Providing Forensic Laboratory Services Since 2017” — Dwayne Strocen

TORONTO, CANADA, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Docufraud Canada is pleased to announce the rollout of our forensic toxicology department. Laboratory and presumptive testing is offered throughout Canada and the USA.As our name suggests, Docufraud is a Canadian company and is one of Canada’s largest non government run forensic laboratory facility. Our examiners have many hours of court experience and our forensic reports have been court recognized in all provinces throughout Canada and the U.S.A.For many years, Docufraud has been known for its expertise in forensic document examination in support of fraud investigations and workplace harassment cases. We’ve also been recognized by criminal defence lawyers for the verification of fingerprint evidence. We’ve been called upon many times to confirm or refute police evidence as it relates to fingerprint identification.We have announced previously our expansion into new forensic disciplines. To accommodate our customer requests for testing of unknown substances such as powders liquids and prescription medications, Docufraud has entered into an agreement with a well known pharmaceutical laboratory for expert witness toxicology reports that may later be required and used for civil or criminal court proceedings.Not all toxicology testing is required for legal proceedings. Our own Toronto Lab offers presumptive testing for the detection of illegal drugs, date rape drugs, ecstasy, saliva, bodily fluids and blood. Many enquires are from family members of a victim or businesses who are concerned about employee safety. Criminal defence lawyers have interest in confirmation testing to support their client’s legal defence.Presumptive testing is also used for any circumstance where an unknown substance or liquid is discovered. Confirmation testing of whether the discovered substance is hazardous or benign is preferred prior to a more expensive definitive lab test.Presumptive testing of blood, saliva and bodily fluids are typically performed on fabric or skin or at a crime scene. While these tests may preferably be conducted in a hospital setting, there are instances where such confirmation testing may be implemented outside of a hospital setting. Docufraud’s expansion into toxicology testing is to support this specific request from the public.The expansion of our forensic laboratory into new disciplines not only offers a greater range of forensic services for the benefit of our customers. It also provides internship opportunities for those seeking greater forensic laboratory experience.

