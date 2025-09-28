Docufraud Forensic Laboratory Announces it has Joined the Fight Against the Increasing Sophistication of Identity Theft

Logo Forensic Expert Voice Recognition Technician

In the world of Artificial Intelligence, voice recognition technology is an important tool in combating the unauthorized use of a person’s voice or image

Providing Forensic Laboratory Services Since 2017” — Dwayne Strocen

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Docufraud Forensic Laboratory is pleased to announce the integrated use of leading edge forensic capabilities and forensic experts to join the fight against the unauthorized use of a person’s voice, otherwise known as Voice Recognition . It is widely agreed this unauthorized use of a voice is problematic and guard rails should be implemented .To address this issue head on, Docufraud has once again expanded it’s list of forensic offerings to include Voice Recognition detection and identification. Now alongside with law enforcement, we have joined the fight.Voice recognition comes in two formats but includes many variations on the theme.Images generated by Artificial Intelligence and recordings of celebrities, politicians, and everyday people has been growing in popularity. The unauthorized access to a persons image and voice has become commonplace. The amount of internet and telephone SCAM’s have increased with alarming speed, regularity and sophistication. Much of it fueled and made easier by artificial intelligence. The use of AI can't be put back in the bottle, but there are solutions that can reduce the impact it can have when used improperly.Here are some of those solutions. When provided with a genuine voice sample for comparison, an AI generated voice can be distinguished from a real human voice. Whether masked, muffled or disguised, in any language, the minute characteristics necessary to confirm what is real and what is not real can be identified.Celebrities and politicians are particularly susceptible to impersonation and the unauthorized use of their image and voice. It may be to promote a product or service, or it may be used by foreign entities to sow distrust by disseminating false and misleading information. Elder and parent scams are prevalent. A voice sounding like a child or grandchild will seemingly telephone to say they’ve been arrested and need money for bail. Perhaps just one example, now there's a solution for victims to regain control.Law enforcement and prosecutors can now positively link a suspect to the unknown voice perpetrating the scam or crime. Once a suspect has been identified, prosecution can commence. The technology is available with the expertise to do just that. Prosecutors have the tools to prepare and enter audio evidence for criminal proceedings.Has your home or place of business been the target of a smash & grab, vandalism, violence. What about workplace threats and intimidation? Any of these scenarios are committed by a person or persons in disguise. Grainy or blurred images or security video’s. Thanks to state of the art equipment, these issues are no longer a problem.No matter whether the anonymous voice is masked, muffled or disguised, identity of the speaker can be detected. Blurred images, those can be unblurred as well, allowing identification of the individual. Enhancement of low quality recordings, grainy or blurred security video. Background noise can be removed with a boost to audio clarity. Video can also be unblurred to allow background identification of the offenders or perhaps identify a witness or victim. Authentication of the video's digital fingerprint, it's origin and evidence of edits or tampering is possible. The uses of this digital technology is limited only by the imagination of it’s user.It's often asked, what differentiates a forensic expert from a skilled audio or computer enthusiast? The answer is simple, forensic experts are the best of the best and will provide expert witness testimony at civil or criminal trials. A forensic expert will document and preserve collected evidence with proper chain-of-custody for successful trial proceedings.If your organization or business has fallen prey to threats or intimidation, consider a deep dive into the digital analysis of phones, tablets or computers until the responsible individual is identified or other persons are eliminated as suspects. Docufraud is pleased to announce the latest technology to follow the evidence wherever it leads.

