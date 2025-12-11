Docufraud Forensic Laboratory Announces Expansion of Laboratory Testing Services

Logo Forensic Laboratory Voice Recognition Technician

Public accessible Forensic testing is limited to a small group of laboratories. Docufraud has expanded it’s forensic capabilities to meet this requirement.

Providing Forensic Laboratory Services Since 2017” — Dwayne Strocen

TORONTO, CANADA, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Docufraud Forensic Laboratory is pleased to announce it’s expansion of forensic services intended for the general public. Currently, Forensic laboratories seem to provide testing to law enforcement or select government agencies. For entities who do not fit either of these categories, they are excluded from accessing the services provided. Docufraud believes that mindset needs correction.If you or your organization fit’s into one of these categories, you’ve been excluded:• Criminal defence lawyers;• Private investigators;• Workplace or Insurance investigators;• Corporations and small business;• Unions;• Regulatory bodies; and• Everyday people;Currently there are limited options for non-governmental agencies or members of the public to obtain their own independent and unbiased analysis of trace evidence. At our expanded lab, Evidence collection can be examined and used in criminal as well as civil proceedings.Police laboratory's and Docufraud's laboratory provide the same testing of physical evidence. The difference between a police lab and ours is the acceptance of all forensic enquiries, no matter how small or whether you belong to one of the excluded groups listed above.Docufraud has expanded several times since 2017 when the company began as a specialist in Forensic Document Examination. In 2024 Docufraud expanded by offering fingerprint and ink analysis on paper documents. Anonymous letters in a workplace investigation or a threatening note sealed in an envelope will contain fingerprints from the sender.Later that same year, additional equipment was purchased such as a Multispectral 3D imaging microscope. The Keyence VHX-X1 allows for the detailed examination of tool marks from a crime scene, ballistic examination of bullets and shell casings. Most requested is the examination of an altered or obliterated serial number on a VIN tag from a stolen vehicle. The VHX-X1 is also able to enhance rusted and worn serial numbers on firearms. All this in 3D using infrared and UV forensic lighting when needed.Expansion continued into 2025 with a forensic crime scene technician or CSI. The CSI technician is trained to attend crime or workplace accident scenes on behalf of employers. Forensic photography is employed for future identification in support of an insurance claim or coroners inquest.Expansion has continued, Docufraud’s forensic technician has been equipped with the latest equipment used for the detection of spyware. This includes the detection of miniature cameras, listening devices and GPS tracking devices. A service used by private investigators, it also includes businesses concerned about corporate espionage. Spyware detection is also requested by individuals concerned about safety or privacy at a hotel or Bed & Breakfast.Docufraud’s most recent expansion is the forensic analysis of digital devices and documents. This specialized forensic service is commonly used to detect the metadata embedded within a document. Legal documents can be altered or backdated. We can now precisely confirm when, how and who. Your digital data is like a fingerprint and our forensic laboratory will extract the metadata from a device or document and positively confirm it authenticity.Businesses often are the subject of vandalism or theft. Grainy or blurry security video is of little help, but a certified expert can enhance any video footage. Muffled, masked or the intentional disguise of an audio file can easily be enhanced to identify the speaker.Celebrities and politicians are particularly susceptible to impersonation and the unauthorized use of their image and voice. It may be to promote a product or service, or it may be used by foreign entities to sow distrust by disseminating false and misleading information. When provided with a genuine voice sample, a trained forensic experts can differentiate between an AI generated voice and a real human voice. Whether masked, muffled or disguised, in any language, Docufraud can identify the minute characteristics necessary to confirm what is real and what is not real.Docufraud’s Forensic Laboratory is pleased to announce an expansion into even greater areas for testing of physical evidence. In the coming months, Docufraud intends to announce further forensic expansion that employ’s additional technology to allow the examination of even more evidence testing.

