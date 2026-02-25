Philadelphia Rhinoplasty Surgeons Answer FAQs About Nose Surgery

Dr. Jonathan Pontell & Dr. Catherine Weng of The Aesthetic Facial Plastic Surgery Center, Inc. address common questions about rhinoplasty treatment and results.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rhinoplasty (nose surgery) continues to be one of the most commonly performed facial plastic surgery procedures in the United States. In its 2024 plastic surgery statistics report, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons(ASPS) noted that more than 48,400 procedures were performed by its member surgeons alone. (1) In response to sustained public interest, Philadelphia facial plastic surgeons Dr. Jonathan Pontell and Dr. Catherine Weng of The Aesthetic Facial Plastic Surgery Center, Inc. are providing insight into frequently asked questions surrounding rhinoplasty, including its purpose, recovery process, and long-term outcomes.What Is Rhinoplasty Used to Address?Rhinoplasty is performed to alter the shape, structure, or function of the nose. While many patients pursue the procedure for aesthetic refinement, others seek correction of functional concerns such as nasal obstruction, breathing difficulty, or structural abnormalities resulting from injury or congenital conditions. Dr. Pontell says, although rhinoplasty is well-known for its ability to enhance facial aesthetics, it’s important to realize its other applications, as well. “One of the most common misconceptions is that rhinoplasty is purely cosmetic. In many cases, the procedure also addresses structural issues that can significantly affect breathing and daily comfort.”Who Is Typically a Candidate for Rhinoplasty?Questions about candidacy are among the most common raised by individuals considering nose surgery. Dr. Pontell and Dr. Weng note that, in general, candidates should be in good overall health and have completed nasal growth, which usually occurs in the mid-to-late teenage years. They say that, in their consultations, factors such as facial proportions, nasal anatomy, and patient goals are also evaluated to determine whether surgery is appropriate and which approach may be most suitable.What Types of Rhinoplasty Are Available?Rhinoplasty is not a single, standardized procedure. Dr. Weng explains that surgical approaches vary based on anatomy and treatment goals and may include dorsal hump reduction, nasal tip refinement, nostril reshaping, septorhinoplasty, ethnic rhinoplasty, or revision rhinoplasty . In select cases, non-surgical rhinoplasty using injectable fillers may be considered for temporary cosmetic changes, though this option does not improve breathing or reduce nasal size.“Every nose presents unique structural considerations,” says Dr. Weng. “Careful planning is essential to achieving results that are balanced, natural in appearance, and stable over time.”What Is Recovery from Rhinoplasty Like?Recovery timelines are another common topic of interest. The surgeons say most patients are able to return to non-strenuous daily activities within one to two weeks following surgery, and swelling and bruising are expected during the early healing phase, with gradual refinement occurring over several months. Final results typically develop over six to twelve months as residual swelling continues to resolve. Most of the swelling has resolved four to five weeks after surgery.Dr. Pontell says post-operative discomfort is generally described as mild to moderate and is commonly managed with prescribed or over-the-counter medication. “Temporary congestion, pressure, and swelling are typical during the initial recovery period.”How Long Do Rhinoplasty Results Last?Rhinoplasty results are generally considered long-lasting. Once the nasal bones and cartilage heal into their new configuration, the structural changes are intended to be permanent. The doctors note that subtle changes may occur over time due to aging and natural changes in skin elasticity, though these shifts do not typically negate the overall outcome.Can Rhinoplasty Be Combined with Other Procedures?Dr. Weng reveals that patients frequently ask whether rhinoplasty can be performed alongside other facial procedures. In some cases, she may recommend addressing additional features—such as the chin—to improve overall facial balance, particularly when evaluating the profile. “Assessing the nose in isolation doesn’t always provide the full picture. Facial harmony often depends on how individual features relate to one another.”Emphasis on Education and Individualized PlanningDr. Pontell and Dr. Weng are both board-certified in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery as well as otolaryngology–head and neck surgery. Their clinical practice focuses exclusively on procedures of the face and neck, including both cosmetic and functional nasal surgery. As interest in rhinoplasty continues, the surgeons emphasize the importance of patient education, realistic expectations, and individualized treatment planning. “Consultations typically involve a detailed facial assessment, discussion of goals, and review of available options to help patients make informed decisions. Researching a prospective surgeon’s background and meeting with them for an in-person consultation are very important first steps in determining whether you feel comfortable with their approach and the customized treatment plan, as well as confident that they are addressing your concerns honestly and thoroughly.”Reference:(1) ASPS 2024 Plastic Surgery StatisticsAbout The Aesthetic Facial Plastic Surgery Center, Inc.Located in the Philadelphia area, The Aesthetic Facial Plastic Surgery Center, Inc. is dedicated exclusively to facial plastic and reconstructive surgery. In addition to rhinoplasty, the practice offers a comprehensive array of surgical and non-surgical options for facial rejuvenation and enhancement, including facelift, eyelid surgery, BOTOXCosmetic, and many others.Dr. Jonathan Pontell is board-certified in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery and otolaryngology–head and neck surgery. He established the practice and has spent decades concentrating solely on surgical procedures of the face and neck. Dr. Pontell’s work encompasses both reconstructive and cosmetic care, and his experience has earned recognition from physician-review organizations and regional publications. These honors include being named a Philadelphia Magazine Super Doctor and receiving multiple Patients’ Choice Awards from VitalsMagazine.Dr. Catherine Weng is also double-board certified, with certification in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery as well as otolaryngology. Dr. Weng is an official partner of the practice and contributes specialized expertise through advanced fellowship training in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery. She completed her fellowship under the mentorship of a former president of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Dr. Weng has participated in international medical outreach programs focused on reconstructive surgical care, and she has authored numerous book chapters as well as articles published in peer-reviewed medical journals. Both Dr. Weng and Dr. Pontell were recently recognized as Top Doctors of 2025 in Main Line Today magazine.Dr. Pontell and Dr. Weng are available for interviews upon request.To learn more about The Aesthetic Facial Plastic Surgery Center, Inc., please visit facesculptormd.com and facebook.com/JonathanPontellMD.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.facesculptormd.com/practice-news/philadelphia-rhinoplasty-surgeons-answer-faqs-about-nose-surgery/ ###The Aesthetic Facial Plastic Surgery Center, Inc.303 W Lancaster Ave # 1AWayne, PA 19087(610) 688-7100Rosemont Media

