Top Plastic Surgeon West: Walnut Creek’s Joseph A. Mele, MD Wins 2026 Aesthetic Everything® Honors

San Francisco Bay Area plastic surgeon Joseph A. Mele, MD earns multiple honors in the 2026 Aesthetic Everything® Awards for excellence in aesthetic surgery.

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Joseph A. Mele, a double board-certified plastic surgeon in Walnut Creek , has been recognized in the 2026 Aesthetic EverythingAesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards. (1) Dr. Mele was named Top Plastic Surgeon West, Top Breast Surgeon, and Top Aesthetic Doctor, honors that reflect recognition from peers and industry professionals across the field of aesthetic medicine. “Being recognized by Aesthetic Everything reflects the dedication my team and I bring to every patient,” Dr. Mele says. “Our goal is to provide safe, personalized care that meets each individual’s needs.”Dr. Mele has practiced in the San Francisco Bay Area for nearly 30 years. He completed a surgical internship at the University of California Davis Medical Center, a General Surgery Residency at San Joaquin General Hospital, and a Fellowship in Reconstructive and Cosmetic Plastic Surgery at Saint Francis Memorial Hospital in San Francisco. He is certified by both the American Board of Plastic Surgeryand the American Board of Surgery, and he maintains active memberships in leading professional organizations, including The Aesthetic Society, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, and the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic SurgeryDr. Mele’s clinical focus spans a range of surgical procedures, from facial rejuvenation procedures such as facelift and eyelid surgery to breast augmentation , tummy tuck surgery, gynecomastia treatment, and many other options. His practice also offers a selection of non-surgical cosmetic enhancement and skin care treatments.Since opening his private practice in 1997, Dr. Mele has attracted patients from across the United States and abroad. He is affiliated with John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek and Concord, and San Ramon Regional Medical Center, providing both surgical and non-surgical aesthetic services to a diverse patient base.Ultimately, Dr. Mele says, recognitions like those from Aesthetic Everythingare particularly meaningful to him and his practice. “They reflect not just technical skill, but the trust patients place in us to guide them through life-changing procedures safely and responsibly. Plus, they serve as a reminder that thoughtful, careful surgical practice and clear communication with patients are central to achieving the best results.”Reference:Beauty Wire Magazine (1)About Joseph A. Mele, MD, FACSDr. Joseph A. Mele is a board-certified plastic surgeon and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS). In addition to his continued services in private practice and his memberships in a wide range of major plastic surgery organizations, Dr. Mele has presented his research at a variety of national plastic surgery conferences and symposia, and has contributed to several plastic and reconstructive surgery publications. Dr. Mele also contributed to clinical studies for the Allergan, Mentor, and Sientracorporations which evaluated the safety of silicone breast implants—research that supported their eventual FDA approval following years of restricted use. He has served as a plastic surgery expert in several media appearances, including “Living Well” on KNTV and KRON-4’s “Body Beautiful.” Dr. Mele is available for an interview upon request.For more information about Dr. Joseph A. Mele and his plastic surgery practice, please visit drmele.com or his page on Facebook.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.drmele.com/top-plastic-surgeon-west-walnut-creeks-joseph-a-mele-md-wins-2026-aesthetic-everything-honors/ ###Joseph A. Mele, MD, FACS130 La Casa Via - Building 2, Suite #206Walnut Creek, CA 94598(925) 943-6353Rosemont Media

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