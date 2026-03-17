Beverly Hills Cosmetic Dentist Discusses the Transformation Behind Kylie Jenner’s Smile

Beverly Hills cosmetic dentist Kevin Sands, DDS discusses the cosmetic dentistry techniques he used to create Kylie Jenner’s iconic smile.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kylie Jenner’s bright, balanced smile has become one of the most recognizable in modern pop culture. According to Beverly Hills cosmetic dentist Kevin Sands, DDS, achieving that signature “Hollywood” aesthetic involves a carefully planned combination of cosmetic dentistry techniques.Often referred to as the “Dentist to the Stars,” Dr. Sands is widely recognized for his work with high-profile clients. Among the many smiles he has helped elevate is Jenner’s, which reflects several key principles of contemporary cosmetic dentistry. “By focusing on tooth proportion, alignment, and brightness, dentists can create a polished appearance that still feels natural,” Dr. Sands explains.Modern cosmetic dentistry offers a variety of tools that can help achieve these effects. For example, porcelain veneers can dramatically refine shape, shade, and proportion. Professional teeth whitening treatments are another commonly used approach, as they can enhance brightness beyond what most over-the-counter products can accomplish. For some individuals, additional techniques such as cosmetic bonding or gum contouring may be incorporated to fine-tune details of the smile.When multiple concerns are addressed together, the process is often referred to as a smile makeover . This customized approach can combine veneers, whitening, bonding, and other procedures to produce a cohesive transformation. “The objective is to produce results that look polished yet natural rather than artificial or overly uniform,” says Dr. Sands.The goal of cosmetic dental treatment is not simply aesthetic enhancement but renewed confidence. While celebrity transformations often capture public attention, Dr. Sands emphasizes that the same techniques can benefit everyday patients. “With the right planning and an experienced cosmetic dentist, achieving a camera-ready smile like Kylie Jenner’s is possible for many people,” he concludes.About Kevin B. Sands, DDSGlobally recognized as the “Dentist to the Stars,” Dr. Kevin Sands has treated a number of high-profile clients, including Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, and Matthew McConaughey. He earned his dental degree from the USC School of Dentistry and trained at the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies. An active member of both the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) and the American Dental Association (ADA), Dr. Sands provides a comprehensive range of sought-after dental treatments, from porcelain veneers to Invisalignand professional teeth whitening. He is available for interview upon request.To learn more about Dr. Sands, visit beverlyhillscosmeticdentist.com, porcelainveneersinbeverlyhills.com, facebook.com/cosmeticdentistbeverlyhills, and @drkevinsands on Instagram.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.beverlyhillscosmeticdentist.com/news-room/beverly-hills-cosmetic-dentist-discusses-the-transformation-behind-kylie-jenners-smile/ ###Kevin B. Sands, DDS414 North Camden Drive, Suite #940Beverly Hills, CA 90210(310) 273-0111Rosemont Media

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