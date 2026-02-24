Vertikal6 Earns Microsoft Security Solutions Partner Designation, Advancing Secure AI with elevate™ CLARITY

Demonstrating Vertikal6’s evolution as a strategic partner for secure, governed AI.

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vertikal6 announced today that it has earned its third Microsoft Solutions Partner designation, achieving recognition as a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security. This achievement builds on Vertikal6’s existing Solutions Partner designations in Infrastructure (Azure) and Modern Work, reinforcing the company’s position as a trusted partner for organizations navigating increasingly complex, security-driven technology environments.The Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security designation recognizes Vertikal6’s demonstrated technical expertise, real-world client success, and ability to deliver advanced security solutions that help organizations reduce risk, strengthen compliance, and protect critical systems. More importantly, it reflects Vertikal6’s capability to operationalize security as part of a broader, integrated technology strategy rather than treating it as a standalone initiative.Vertikal6 brings together cybersecurity , cloud infrastructure, and modern work expertise to help organizations modernize securely and operate more efficiently. Through strategic advisory services, hands-on implementation, ongoing managed services, and innovation with AI, the company supports clients across the full technology lifecycle from planning and deployment to optimization and continuous improvement.“This recognition reflects how we’ve intentionally evolved and expanded our managed services capabilities to meet the realities our clients face today,” said Rick Norberg, CEO. “Security is no longer a standalone initiative. It must be embedded across infrastructure, operations, and the digital workplace. Earning these three Microsoft Solutions Partner designations validates our ability to deliver that integrated approach with depth, consistency, and measurable long-term impact.”Through its unified delivery model, Vertikal6 helps clients reduce complexity, improve visibility across their environments, and align technology investments to business objectives. By integrating security into cloud and workplace initiatives from the start, Vertikal6 enables organizations to move faster while maintaining strong governance and resilience for a longer-term strategy.“Our focus has always been on delivering outcomes, not just deploying technology,” said Norberg. “These selective designations reinforce Vertikal6’s role as a long-term strategic partner helping clients make smarter decisions today while building environments that can adapt and scale over time.”“Achieving these designations involves meeting rigorous technical requirements, demonstrating proven client success, and maintaining deep expertise across complex Microsoft technologies, said Vin DiPippo, CTO. “That same foundation allows us to help clients adopt AI securely and responsibly, embedding intelligence into their environments without compromising security or governance.”This secure governance-first approach to AI is delivered through Vertikal6’s elevate™ CLARITY offering. elevate™ CLARITY is a comprehensive AI program management solution designed to ensure initiatives succeed from day one and continue delivering value long into the future. The offering combines advanced AI implementation with Vertikal6’s proven Transformation Management Office (TMO) methodology, providing both strategic guidance and expert program management.With Microsoft Solutions Partner designations spanning Security, Infrastructure (Azure), and Modern Work, Vertikal6 is uniquely positioned to support organizations at every stage of their modernization journey – from building a secure foundation to responsibly adopting AI at scale. Through continued investment in its people, processes, and platforms, Vertikal6 ensures clients benefit from evolving capabilities, proactive guidance, and a cohesive, end-to-end approach to technology.About Vertikal6Vertikal6 is a premier technology partner delivering enterprise-class IT solutions with exceptional ownership and care. We transform businesses through our comprehensive process: onboarding, discovery, planning, execution, empowerment, and continuous optimization. Our team brings enterprise-level expertise to organizations of all sizes, with more ITIL-certified professionals than competitors and experience managing environments from 30 to 5,000 desktops. As a full-service technology partner, we offer managed IT services, cybersecurity & consulting, custom software development, AI & data analytics, website development and digital marketing through a unified approach that addresses your complete business technology needs. From strategic road mapping with a 3-year horizon to quarterly reviews using our 175-point best practices assessment, Vertikal6 elevates your technology maturity and transforms IT from a cost center to a strategic advantage.For more information, visit www.vertikal6.com

