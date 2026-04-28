Vertikal6 Earns PBN’s Best Places to Work Honor for 10th Year, Powering Growth Through Culture and Innovation

Award-winning culture fuels a unified platform spanning managed IT, cybersecurity, AI & automation, software development, web design, and digital marketing

Being recognized as one of the best places to work—especially for the 10th time—is a reflection of the team we’ve built and the environment we’ve continuously evolved.” — Rick Norberg, CEO

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vertikal6 , a rapidly evolving premier technology partner, has been named one of Providence Business News’ (PBN) Best Places to Work for 2026—marking the company’s 10th year receiving this distinction. The company was recently recognized in the Midsize Employer category, which honors organizations with 50–149 employees across the region.The annual Best Places to Work program celebrates Rhode Island’s top employers based on workplace culture, policies, and employee feedback. Selected from hundreds of nominations, this year’s honorees represent organizations that are setting a high standard for employee engagement, growth, and organizational excellence.For Vertikal6, the recognition reflects more than culture—it marks a period of intentional evolution, expanded capabilities, and continued investment in both its people and its platform.“Being recognized as one of the best places to work—especially for the 10th time—is a reflection of the team we’ve built and the environment we’ve continuously evolved,” said Rick Norberg, CEO of Vertikal6. “As we grow, our focus remains on creating a culture where people can do meaningful work, innovate, and deliver real impact for our clients.”This recognition comes as Vertikal6 continues to invest in its future through leadership development, EOS-driven operational discipline, and strategic partner programs with Pax8 and Dirigo to further strengthen the company’s direction, culture, and ability to scale client success.Over the past year, Vertikal6 has strengthened its position as a next-generation technology partner, marked by several key milestones:• Achievement of three Microsoft Solutions Partner designations , reinforcing deep expertise across the Microsoft ecosystem:o Microsoft Solutions Partner for Securityo Microsoft Solutions Partner for Infrastructure (Azure)o Microsoft Solutions Partner for Modern WorkThis latest designation in Security builds on Vertikal6’s existing recognitions in Infrastructure (Azure) and Modern Work, further solidifying its role as a trusted partner for organizations navigating increasingly complex, security-driven technology environments.• Launch of elevate™ CLARITY , a strategic AI offering designed to help organizations align technology with business outcomes, unlock operational visibility, and activate AI in a practical, scalable way• A brand consolidation that unified the company’s capabilities under one cohesive identity—enabling a seamless, end-to-end client experience across managed IT, cybersecurity, AI & Automation, software development, web design, and digital marketing.This integrated model not only enhances client outcomes but also creates a more collaborative and growth-oriented environment for employees—where continuous learning, ownership, and innovation are core to the experience.“Our evolution has been intentional,” added Norberg. “We’ve learned that when you bring together the right people, process, and capabilities, you create something much bigger than a services company—you create a true partner. That’s what Vertikal6 is.”As Vertikal6 continues to expand across healthcare, manufacturing, and other key industries, the company remains focused on elevating both technology maturity and business outcomes—enabling organizations to operate more securely, move faster, and deliver more connected digital experiences that drive growth.About Vertikal6Vertikal6 is a premier technology partner delivering enterprise-class IT solutions with exceptional ownership and care. The company transforms businesses through a comprehensive process—onboarding, discovery, planning, execution, empowerment, and continuous optimization—designed to drive long-term success. With more ITIL-certified professionals than many competitors and experience managing environments ranging from 30 to 5,000 desktops, Vertikal6 brings enterprise-level expertise to organizations of all sizes. As a full-service technology partner, Vertikal6 offers managed IT services, cybersecurity and consulting, custom software development, AI and data analytics, website development, and digital marketing through a unified approach that addresses complete business technology needs. From strategic road mapping with a three-year horizon to quarterly reviews powered by a 175-point best practices assessment, Vertikal6 helps organizations elevate their technology maturity—transforming IT from a cost center into a strategic advantage.For more information, visit www.vertikal6.com

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