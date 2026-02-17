Vertikal6 Marks Growth and Evolution with a Unified Brand, Expanding AI and Technology Solutions

Bringing together enhanced capabilities, deeper expertise, and a seamless client experience

We’re expanding what’s possible for our clients by combining trusted IT foundations with intelligent, data-driven software, AI, analytics, and digital solutions.” — Rick Norberg, CEO

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vertikal6 , a leading technology solutions provider, today announced the full integration of Brave River Solutions under the Vertikal6 brand, solidifying its position as a comprehensive technology partner delivering managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud, AI, data analytics, software development, website development and digital marketing solutions under one unified identity.“This marks an evolution in our growth and capabilities, not a change in who we are,” said Rick Norberg, CEO at Vertikal6. “By unifying under a single Vertikal6 brand, we’re expanding what’s possible for our clients by combining trusted IT foundations with intelligent, data-driven software, AI, analytics, and digital solutions that help organizations move faster and smarter.”The brand consolidation brings together Vertikal6’s expertise in IT operations, security, and cloud infrastructure with Brave River’s award-winning website development, software development and digital experience capabilities. Clients now benefit from a simplified, cohesive experience with a single strategic partner responsible for their full technology environment and journey.Vertikal6’s core solutions include: elevate™ Foundations Managed Services – Comprehensive IT support, infrastructure management, cybersecurity and long-term planning that stabilizes and scales client environments while aligning technology with business goals.• elevate™ ADVANTAGE (vCISO Services) – A strategic cybersecurity leadership offering that delivers ongoing, proactive governance, risk management, and alignment of security strategy with organizational objectives through a Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) model. This service provides the structure, accountability, and strategic planning needed to build and mature cybersecurity programs, helping organizations navigate complex compliance, risk, and threat landscapes effectively.• elevate™ CLARITY – Comprehensive AI program management that ensures projects succeed from day one and continue delivering value long into the future. CLARITY combines advanced AI implementation with Vertikal6’s proven Transformation Management Office (TMO) methodology, providing both strategic guidance and expert program management.Vertikal6’s Digital Transformation Services include:• Website Development: Design and development of modern, high-performing websites and e-commerce experiences that strengthen brand presence and drive engagement across all devices.• Custom Software Development: Tailored software solutions and scalable applications built to support business operations, AI, data analytics, integrations, and long-term digital growth.• Digital Marketing: Data-driven digital marketing strategies including SEO and paid media both designed to increase visibility, generate leads, and accelerate revenue.“Our shared values around client experience, innovation, partnership, and reliability made this integration a natural fit,” said Rick Norberg, CEO. “Together, we’re building a stronger Vertikal6. One that empowers our clients to harness technology and AI as a strategic advantage, elevates operational maturity, and positions organizations who partner with us, to scale securely and confidently into the future.”The unified Vertikal6 brand strengthens market recognition, simplifies the client experience, and reflects the company’s long-term vision: to serve as a trusted advisor guiding organizations through digital transformation, AI adoption, and evolving technology and security demands.About Vertikal6Vertikal6 is a premier technology partner delivering enterprise-class IT solutions with exceptional ownership and care. We transform businesses through our comprehensive process: onboarding, discovery, planning, execution, empowerment, and continuous optimization. Our team brings enterprise-level expertise to organizations of all sizes, with more ITIL-certified professionals than competitors and experience managing environments from 30 to 5,000 desktops. As a full-service technology partner, we offer managed IT services, cybersecurity & consulting, custom software development, AI & data analytics, website development and digital marketing through a unified approach that addresses your complete business technology needs. From strategic road mapping with a 3-year horizon to quarterly reviews using our 175-point best practices assessment, Vertikal6 elevates your technology maturity and transforms IT from a cost center to a strategic advantage.For more information, visit www.vertikal6.com

