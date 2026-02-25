Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,797 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,688 in the last 365 days.

Plastic Surgeons Report Increase in Post-Weight-Loss Body Contouring Consultations

Dr. Raman Mehrzad,

Plastic surgeon discusses rising demand for body contouring and facial rejuvenation following significant weight changes.

LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plastic surgeons across the United States are observing a rise in consultations from patients seeking body contouring procedures following significant weight changes. According to Dr. Raman Mehrzad, MD, FACS, Medical Director of Ocean Plastic Surgery Center, this trend appears to align with broader national discussions surrounding metabolic health therapies.

Certain medical interventions and lifestyle changes have resulted in substantial weight fluctuations for some individuals. In certain cases, rapid or significant weight changes may result in skin laxity or shifts in facial and body volume.

“For some individuals, significant weight changes may leave residual skin or contour irregularities that do not resolve after stabilization,” said Dr. Mehrzad.

Plastic surgeons report increased inquiries related to:

Abdominoplasty

Body lift procedures

Facial volume restoration

Skin tightening procedures

Patients considering any surgical procedure are encouraged to consult with a board-certified plastic surgeon to determine appropriate treatment options based on their individual medical history and goals.

For additional information regarding body contouring procedures:

Ocean Plastic Surgery Center
Dr. Raman Mehrzad, MD, FACS
Website: https://oceanplasticsurgery.com/

Phone: 424-355-4581

For additional information regarding body contouring procedures:
Ocean Plastic Surgery Center
Dr. Raman Mehrzad, MD, FACS
Website: https://oceanplasticsurgery.com/
Phone: 424-355-4581

Raman Mehrzad
Ocean plastic surgery center
+1 424-355-4581
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Plastic Surgeons Report Increase in Post-Weight-Loss Body Contouring Consultations

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.