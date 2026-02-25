Plastic Surgeons Report Increase in Post-Weight-Loss Body Contouring Consultations

Dr. Raman Mehrzad,

Plastic surgeon discusses rising demand for body contouring and facial rejuvenation following significant weight changes.

LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plastic surgeons across the United States are observing a rise in consultations from patients seeking body contouring procedures following significant weight changes. According to Dr. Raman Mehrzad, MD, FACS, Medical Director of Ocean Plastic Surgery Center, this trend appears to align with broader national discussions surrounding metabolic health therapies.Certain medical interventions and lifestyle changes have resulted in substantial weight fluctuations for some individuals. In certain cases, rapid or significant weight changes may result in skin laxity or shifts in facial and body volume.“For some individuals, significant weight changes may leave residual skin or contour irregularities that do not resolve after stabilization,” said Dr. Mehrzad.Plastic surgeons report increased inquiries related to:AbdominoplastyBody lift proceduresFacial volume restorationSkin tightening proceduresPatients considering any surgical procedure are encouraged to consult with a board-certified plastic surgeon to determine appropriate treatment options based on their individual medical history and goals.For additional information regarding body contouring procedures:Ocean Plastic Surgery CenterDr. Raman Mehrzad, MD, FACSWebsite: https://oceanplasticsurgery.com/ Phone: 424-355-4581For additional information regarding body contouring procedures:Ocean Plastic Surgery CenterDr. Raman Mehrzad, MD, FACSWebsite: https://oceanplasticsurgery.com/ Phone: 424-355-4581

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.