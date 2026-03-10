Dr. Raman Mehrzad on Facial Rejuvenation, Longevity, and Modern Aesthetics

Dr. Raman Mehrzad,

Plastic surgeon Dr. Raman Mehrzad discusses how facelift surgery, facial rejuvenation, and longevity medicine are shaping a new approach to healthy aging.

Modern facial rejuvenation is not about looking different. It is about helping patients look refreshed, confident, and aligned with how healthy and vibrant they feel.” — Dr. Raman Mehrzad, Plastic Surgeon

LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advances in longevity science and preventative healthcare are reshaping how individuals approach aging. Increasingly, patients are viewing aesthetic treatments not simply as cosmetic procedures but as part of a broader strategy to support healthy aging, confidence, and overall well-being.This evolving philosophy—sometimes referred to as the “Longevity Aesthetic”—reflects a shift toward maintaining vitality, function, and appearance over time rather than pursuing dramatic changes.According to Dr. Raman Mehrzad, a plastic surgeon in Los Alamitos, California, patients today are approaching aesthetic medicine with a more comprehensive view of long-term health.“Many people are becoming more proactive about their health, their lifestyle, and how they age,” Dr. Mehrzad explains. “For some individuals, maintaining a refreshed appearance is part of a broader commitment to wellness, confidence, and quality of life.”Interest in longevity-focused healthcare has grown rapidly in recent years. Preventative medicine, nutrition, exercise, and regenerative therapies are now central topics in modern health discussions. As these trends continue, aesthetic medicine is increasingly intersecting with the longevity movement.Rather than dramatic transformations, many patients now prioritize natural-looking rejuvenation that preserves their individual features while addressing the visible effects of aging.Common facial rejuvenation procedures may include: Facelift surgery to improve facial and neck laxity• Eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty) to address excess eyelid skin or puffiness• Facial contouring procedures designed to restore balance and harmonyThese procedures can help address age-related changes such as skin laxity, volume loss, and changes along the jawline and midface.“The modern goal of facial rejuvenation is subtlety and balance,” Dr. Mehrzad says. “Patients want to look refreshed and natural while still looking like themselves.”Advancements in surgical techniques and anatomical understanding have contributed to this evolution. Contemporary facial rejuvenation approaches emphasize structural support, preservation of natural expression, and long-lasting outcomes.As longevity science continues to evolve, many experts believe aesthetic medicine will increasingly be viewed as one component of a broader healthy-aging strategy.“The objective is not simply appearing younger,” Dr. Mehrzad adds. “It is about helping patients feel confident and aligned with how vibrant they feel in their daily lives.”Individuals interested in learning more about facial rejuvenation procedures and aesthetic treatments can visitAbout Dr. Raman MehrzadDr. Raman Mehrzad is a dual specialized plastic surgeon and internist practicing in Los Alamitos and Orange County, California. His work focuses on facial rejuvenation procedures including facelift surgery, eyelid surgery, facial contouring, and aesthetic treatments designed to achieve natural and balanced results.Learn more at

