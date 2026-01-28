Dr. Mehrzad: PPO Out-of-Network Insurance May Cover Select Plastic Surgery Procedures

Dr. Mehrzad of Ocean Plastic Surgery explains how PPO out-of-network benefits may reduce costs for qualifying procedures.

Many patients do not realize their PPO plan may offer out-of-network benefits for medically necessary plastic surgery procedures.” — Dr. Raman Mehrzad, Ocean Plastic Surgery Center

LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many Patients Are Unaware That PPO Insurance With Out-of-Network Benefits May Cover Certain Plastic Surgery Procedures, Says Dr. Mehrzad of Ocean Plastic Surgery Center Many patients are surprised to learn that PPO insurance plans with out-of-network benefits may provide coverage for select plastic surgery procedures when medical necessity criteria are met, according to Dr. Raman Mehrzad, dual-specialized plastic surgeon and founder of Ocean Plastic Surgery Center in Los Alamitos, California.While plastic surgery is often associated solely with cosmetic enhancement, insurance coverage is determined by medical need, documented symptoms, and adherence to insurer guidelines, not by how a procedure is commonly perceived.“Many patients automatically assume insurance will never apply to plastic surgery,” says Dr. Mehrzad. “In reality, PPO plans with out-of-network benefits may cover procedures that address functional or medical concerns, provided they are properly evaluated and documented.”A Unique Approach: Where Aesthetic Precision Meets Reconstructive ExpertiseDr. Mehrzad’s practice is distinguished by a dual focus on aesthetic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery, allowing patients to receive care that prioritizes both function and appearance.Unlike traditional care settings that focus primarily on restoring function, Ocean Plastic Surgery Center integrates advanced aesthetic principles into medically indicated procedures—helping patients achieve outcomes that are not only corrective, but also natural-looking, balanced, and refined.“When a procedure is medically necessary, patients still deserve an outcome that looks and feels right for their body,” Dr. Mehrzad explains. “That’s where aesthetic expertise truly matters.”Plastic Surgery Procedures That May Be Covered by PPO InsuranceWhen medical criteria are met and appropriate documentation is provided, PPO insurance with out-of-network benefits may consider coverage for procedures such as:• Breast Reduction Surgery (for neck, back, and shoulder pain, rashes, posture issues)• Breast Lift (Mastopexy) in select medically indicated cases• Septoplasty / Functional Nose Surgery for breathing obstruction or structural abnormalities• Scar Revision Surgery when scars cause pain, restriction, or recurrent complications• Panniculectomy (excess abdominal skin removal causing hygiene issues or infections)• Rhinoplasty when performed to correct functional or structural nasal problemsCoverage eligibility varies by insurance carrier and individual plan. Approval typically requires clinical evaluation, symptom history, medical records, imaging, and insurer-specific criteria.Experience With PPO Insurance and Out-of-Network Benefits MattersDr. Mehrzad emphasizes that patients should not rule out insurance coverage without first consulting a surgeon who is experienced in PPO insurance authorization and out-of-network benefit navigation.“Many patients qualify but never find out,” he says. “With the right evaluation and documentation, insurance-covered plastic surgery may be more accessible than people think.”Ocean Plastic Surgery Center offers personalized consultations to determine whether a procedure may qualify for insurance coverage and to guide patients through the review process when applicable.Serving Southern California With Comprehensive Plastic Surgery CareLocated in Los Alamitos, Ocean Plastic Surgery Center serves patients throughout Orange County and Southern California, providing both cosmetic plastic surgery and medically indicated reconstructive procedures under one roof.For more information about insurance-covered plastic surgery, PPO out-of-network benefits, or to schedule a consultation, visit:Contact InformationDr. Raman Mehrzad, MDOcean Plastic Surgery CenterLos Alamitos, CAWebsite: https://oceanplasticsurgery.com/ ________________________________________

