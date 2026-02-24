DeCaro Auctions Appoints Mario Vargas as CEO

Advancing a forty-year plus legacy through strategic leadership and global expansion

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DeCaro Auctions , a global leader in the marketing and sale of luxury real estate through auctions, announced the appointment of Mario Vargas as Chief Executive Officer. The appointment marks a strategic evolution for the firm as it expands its private client advisory platform, strengthens brokerage partnerships, and accelerates international growth.Vargas brings more than 15 years of experience in auction operations as a Project Sales Manager, spending months on-site at luxury properties leading intensive pre-auction campaigns. He built competitive bidder pools through direct outreach, broker engagement, curated open houses, and disciplined prospecting. His early experience cultivated a deep understanding of field execution, urgency creation, and high-net-worth client psychology.He quickly advanced into executive leadership roles, including Vice President of Client Services and Regional Vice President, where he oversaw multi-market teams and expanded brokerage partnerships. Most recently, as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at one of the world’s largest luxury auction platforms, Concierge Auctions, Vargas led global expansion initiatives and strengthened networks of agents, developers, private sellers, and institutional partners worldwide.“Luxury auctions are about more than speed,” said Vargas. “They are about trust, positioning, and creating real competitive urgency for extraordinary assets. DeCaro has a legacy built on integrity and results. My focus is on strengthening our relationships with sellers and top agents while scaling the platform thoughtfully and globally.”As CEO of DeCaro Auctions, Vargas will focus on scaling the firm’s private client advisory services, expanding its international brokerage alliances, and refining operational systems that enhance transparency, discipline, and client experience. Known for his relationship first and hands on approach, he will guide the company’s continued evolution as a boutique, high touch auction firm serving sellers and their representing agents at the highest level of the market. His expertise in negotiation strategy, strategic marketing, and relationship development with ultra-high-net-worth individuals positions DeCaro for its next phase of global growth.Founded by Daniel DeCaro, the firm has spent more than four decades redefining how extraordinary properties are brought to market. DeCaro introduced structure, transparency, and competitive urgency to a segment historically defined by uncertainty, ultimately orchestrating billions of dollars in transactions across landmark estates, generational ranches, private compounds, yachts, and other high value assets worldwide.“This company was built on a simple principle,” said DeCaro. “Serve clients with integrity, execute with discipline, and create a competitive environment that delivers certainty. I am proud to welcome Mario as our new CEO. He understands the responsibility of carrying forward a forty year plus legacy while positioning DeCaro for its next era of leadership.”With the expanded leadership team and the integration of Narr8 Media, DeCaro enters its next chapter with a unified platform that combines proven auction strategy, high touch advisory service, and in house cinematic marketing capabilities.The firm will host an on-site auction on March 7, 2026, in Weston, Florida, featuring an exceptional architectural estate within the prestigious Windmill Ranch Estates, offering over 10,600 square feet of thoughtfully designed living space, expansive lake frontage, and refined finishes. View the auction registration here: https://www.decaroauctions.com/auctions/weston-florida-fort-lauderdale-area To learn more about DeCaro Auctions International, visit: https://www.decaroauctions.com/ About DeCaro AuctionsDeCaro Auctions is a premier auction company specializing in the sale of luxury real estate through auctions. With four decades of experience and a track record of selling some of the world's most exclusive estates, DeCaro has built a reputation for achieving successful outcomes for sellers while creating extraordinary opportunities for buyers.

