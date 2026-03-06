Private Club Ownership Meets Refined Mountain Living at Hoback Club in Teton Village

Luxury in the mountains doesn’t need to feel heavy. This residence was designed to be lived in, not preserved. After a day on the mountain, you want to come home feeling calm, tactile and restorative.” — Latham Jenkins, Broker of Live Water Properties

JACKSON HOLE, WY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Latham Jenkins , the leading Jackson Hole luxury real estate broker with Live Water Properties, is showcasing a newly listed $11.5 million residence at Hoback Club, introducing a distinctive ownership model to the base of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort that blends private club membership with fully realized mountain design and turnkey simplicity.465 Hoback Club is a two bedroom, two full bath, one half bath lock off residence offering an alternative to traditional condominium ownership. Rather than functioning solely as real estate, Hoback Club operates as a private club environment centered on belonging, continuity, and service.“There are properties you buy for square footage, and then there are places you join because of how they shape your life,” Jenkins said. “Hoback Club represents a different way to own in Jackson Hole. It combines immediate access to the mountain with an environment that removes the operational complexity many second home owners are trying to avoid.”The residence provides direct proximity to skiing, hiking, dining, and Grand Teton National Park. Owners return not as transient guests, but as members within a private club structure designed to foster familiarity and long-term connection.The interiors were conceived by designer Monica Cardanini with a guiding principle of refined mountain living that feels easy rather than ornamental. The palette draws from the surrounding landscape with warm neutrals, soft grays, and subtle blue undertones layered against wood ceilings, stone surfaces, and custom millwork.“Luxury in the mountains doesn’t need to feel heavy,” Jenkins added. “This residence was designed to be lived in, not preserved. After a day on the mountain, you want to come home to something calm, tactile, and restorative.”Materiality plays a defining role in the atmosphere. Leather detailing extends beyond seating to bar stools, table bases, consoles, and cabinetry fronts. Custom handwoven wool rugs, layered stone and metal accents, and durable finishes were selected to support real use across ski and summer seasons.Unlike staged inventory, the residence is delivered fully composed. The kitchen arrives stocked and move in ready, including curated cookware, Japanese knifeware, Sabre flatware, and Hawkins New York dinnerware. Every furnishing decision was made as part of a cohesive interior concept, with months of sourcing and coordination already completed on behalf of the next owner.“Our members value access and ease, but they also value community and belonging. This model allows them to enjoy Jackson Hole at the highest level without the burdens often associated with standalone second homes.” said John Newman, the general manager of the Hoback Club.Hoback Club has previously drawn national attention from Robb Report and Travel + Leisure for its innovative approach to mountain ownership, reinforcing its role within Jackson Hole’s evolving luxury landscape.“As resort markets mature, buyers are thinking differently,” Jenkins said. “They want access, service, and flexibility without sacrificing authenticity. Private club residences like this are becoming an increasingly relevant solution.”465 Hoback Club offers an opportunity to participate in a private, hospitality driven environment while maintaining the long-term benefits of ownership in one of the country’s most coveted mountain destinations.For more information, contact Latham Jenkins at Live Water Properties or visit 465HobackClub.com About Latham JenkinsLatham Jenkins, a nationally ranked luxury real estate professional, has been a consistent leader in Wyoming’s residential market. Jenkins combines unmatched expertise with a passion for Jackson Hole’s natural beauty. His innovative marketing approach has made him a trusted name in showcasing the region’s most extraordinary properties. For more information, visit https://www.livewaterjacksonhole.com/

The Hoback Club #465

