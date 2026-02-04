ComplyCube Expands Global Reach with eID and SSN Verification

ComplyCube launches real time SSN and eID check, enabling secure, source-based identity checks that boost compliance, reduce fraud, and speed onboarding.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ComplyCube has announced the launch of a real time SSN check and real time eID check . It introduces access to two of the world’s most authoritative identity systems. The new services allow organizations to verify identities directly against government-backed sources, moving beyond document-heavy checks that are increasingly vulnerable to fraud and operational delays.In the United States, identity verification requirements are becoming more stringent as regulators intensify enforcement around customer identity controls. Under the USA PATRIOT Act and FinCEN’s Customer Identification Program (CIP) rules, financial institutions are required to collect and verify identifying information such as Social Security Numbers to establish a reasonable belief that a customer is who they claim to be. ComplyCube’s SSN Verification service enables organizations to meet these obligations in real time, without relying on manual checks or delayed reviews.The SSN verification check validates whether a Social Security Number follows official issuance patterns, checks if it is active, and whether or not it aligns with a real individual. It also flags invalid entries, mismatches, and indicators linked to deceased or synthetic identities.Results are returned in seconds with clear reason codes and audit-ready logs, helping organizations strengthen compliance with FinCEN oversight. By embedding SSN verification directly into onboarding workflows, businesses can automate one of the most compliance-critical checks in the U.S. market, reducing manual intervention while improving accuracy and customer experience.Alongside SSN checks, ComplyCube has launched its eID verification check, connecting organizations to government-backed electronic identity schemes across Europe and beyond. The service supports widely adopted national eID systems such as BankID (Sweden), itsme (Belgium), MitID (Denmark), iDIN (Netherlands), and Aadhaar (India), enabling one-step, document-free identity verification.This check aligns with the eIDAS regulation, which establishes a common electronic identification framework across all 27 EU member states. By leveraging trusted national eID infrastructures, organizations can authenticate users with higher assurance levels while meeting cross-border regulatory requirements under a single framework. This significantly reduces onboarding friction, improves completion rates, and lowers fraud risk in digital-first environments.Together, SSN and eID verification expand ComplyCube’s identity assurance capabilities across high-impact verification ecosystems in the U.S., Europe, and APAC. Businesses can now apply consistent, source-based identity controls across jurisdictions through one unified platform, eliminating the need to manage fragmented regional tools.“Bringing these national-level identity systems under one roof aligns with our mission to simplify global compliance,” said Dr. Tarek Nechma, CEO of ComplyCube. “SSN and eID verification are foundational identity systems. By integrating them directly into our platform, we’re helping organizations meet local regulatory obligations while delivering faster, more trustworthy onboarding experiences.”

