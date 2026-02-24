Mexty Validates Its AI-Native Interactive Course Creator and SCORM Authoring Tool Across Leading LMS Platforms

Mexty Validates Its AI-Native Interactive Course Creator Mexty chat EN

Validation confirms scalable SCORM deployment, tracking integrity, and consistent learner experience across mainstream LMS environments.

Mexty was built to make interactive activities the default, not the exception. Validation across leading LMS platforms confirms scalable SCORM deployment without sacrificing compatibility .” — Fabien Sabatié, CTO, Mexty

PARIS, FRANCE, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mexty today announced that its AI-native Interactive Course Creator and SCORM Authoring Tool have been tested and validated across a selection of widely used Learning Management Systems (LMSs).The milestone confirms that organizations can deploy interactive activities built with Mexty at scale, while maintaining SCORM tracking, reporting integrity, and learner experience consistency within their existing LMS environments.At a time when learning teams are under pressure to move beyond static slides and passive content, Mexty focuses on what drives real engagement: structured, no-code interactive activities embedded directly into modern digital courses.“Mexty was built to make interactive activities the default, not the exception,” said Fabien Sabatié, CTO of Mexty. “Validation across mainstream LMS platforms confirms that organizations can create, deploy, and track rich learning experiences without sacrificing compatibility or compliance and while maintaining full editorial control and pedagogical rigor.”Moving Beyond Static Content to Interactive ActivitiesUnlike traditional authoring tools that focus primarily on content assembly, Mexty combines the capabilities of a powerful Interactive Course Creator with a professional-grade SCORM Authoring Tool designed for modern learning production.With Mexty, learning teams can:• Design structured interactive activities such as scenarios, simulations, quizzes, branching decision paths, and applied knowledge checks• Transform PowerPoints and PDFs into activity-based learning modules within minutes• Build courses end-to-end using AI-assisted structuring and reusable templates, with authors maintaining full control to refine the content• Export SCORM-compliant packages for seamless LMS deployment and reporting• Maintain standardized production workflows across distributed teamsInteractive activities are not added as decoration. They are embedded into the learning flow to drive decision-making, reflection, and applied practice.What “Tested and Compatible” MeansMexty’s validation process focused on real-world deployment conditions, including:• SCORM import and launch behavior within LMS platforms• Tracking signals such as completion, progress, and assessment results depending on LMS configuration• Consistency of learner experience during LMS delivery• Interoperability testing using representative interactive course packagesThis verification confirms that interactive activities created in Mexty can be reliably deployed within enterprise LMS ecosystems.Built for Modern Learning ProductionMexty enables organizations to increase speed without reducing instructional rigor by combining:• AI-native structuring guidance for rapid course development• No-code interactive activities that replace passive slides• Template-driven consistency for scalable production• SCORM-ready exports that support global rolloutIn an environment where content can be generated instantly, differentiation comes from meaningful interactivity and measurable engagement.About MextyMexty is an AI-native Interactive Course Creator and SCORM Authoring Tool that enables organizations to design interactive learning experiences and modernize existing training libraries.By focusing on structured interactive activities and LMS-ready exports, Mexty helps learning teams move from static content production to scalable, engagement-driven training delivery.

