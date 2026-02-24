Neurons Introduces Visual Recommendations, Turning Neuroscience Insights Into Stronger Creative Assets

Neurons: Predicting Customer Behavior with AI Neurons Visual Recommendations Are Live!

Neurons announced Visual Recommendations: a new feature designed to help marketing teams move beyond testing ads and start improving them before launch.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neurons, a neuroscience-based AI platform that improves advertising effectiveness, has released Visual Recommendations , a new feature designed to help teams refine creative work before campaigns go live.Visual Recommendations gives users alternative visual directions during creative development, showing them what stronger alternatives could look like. The goal is to support earlier conversations about what could work better, based on predictive neuroscience data — all before media spend and production decisions are locked in.Key Feature Stats:Immediate Optimization: Generates examples of improved ads in minutes.Proven Lift: Early results show an average 10% improvement in the Neurons Impact Score.Increased Impact: Specifically drives higher levels of consumer attention, engagement, and memory.Each time the feature runs, it generates several visual variations based on predicted attention, engagement, and memory signals. It then evaluates these options and presents those expected to perform more strongly. It also introduces a “Wildcard” concept that explores a different direction while staying aligned with the original idea and brand.Early users say the feature helps them:Clarify creative direction soonerAlign stakeholders more easily around visual choicesBring more concrete examples into discussions with agencies or clientsAt Lufthansa Group , teams used Visual Recommendations to refine visual hierarchy and strengthen brand attention in campaign assets — improving predicted impact before launch and aligning stakeholders faster around one clear direction. Meanwhile, at Publicis Groupe , creative and strategy teams leveraged the feature to explore alternative executions quickly, using the generated examples as a springboard for client discussions and sharper, more confident recommendations. In both cases, the value wasn’t just better scores — it was better conversations, earlier in the process.Advertising has become faster, louder, and more automated. But speed without guidance does not guarantee effectiveness. Neurons argues that the future of advertising depends not on generating more content — but on improving it systematically, with science-backed signals guiding creative decisions early in the process. With Visual Recommendations, marketers no longer have to choose between creativity and data. They can see what “better” looks like — before going live.

Neurons AI Introduces Visual Recommendations

