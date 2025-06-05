Neurons Launches Brand Kit: AI That Keeps Ads On-Brand for Marketing Teams

Neurons AI Introduces Brand Kit

Brand Kit helps marketing teams get AI-powered creative recommendations that match their brand identity.

Marketers no longer have to choose between speed and staying on-brand. Our AI does both. And does it much faster.” — Dr. Thomas Zoëga Ramsøy, CEO & Chief Science Officer of Neurons

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neurons , the leading provider of neuroscience-based AI tools for marketers, announced the launch of Brand Kit , a new feature that helps marketers get AI-powered creative improvement recommendations that stay true to their brand.As demand for creative output and the use of generative AI tools increases across marketing teams, so too does the risk of content that deviates from established brand guidelines, often leading to time-consuming revisions and manual oversight.Brand Kit empowers creative teams like marketing and agencies to upload their brand guidelines directly into the Neurons platform. From there, Neurons’ AI engine reads and understands the brand rules (including tone of voice, colors, fonts, logo placement, and more) and integrates them into every recommendation it generates.“With Brand Kit, we’re closing the gap between creative performance and brand consistency,” said Dr. Thomas Zoëga Ramsøy, CEO & Chief Science Officer of Neurons. “Marketers no longer have to choose between speed and staying on-brand. Our AI does both. And does it much faster.”Neurons is solving a common AI bottleneck with this update. AI tools often generate content that conflicts with brand standards, leading to rework and misalignment between design, marketing, and brand teams. Brand Kit eliminates these issues by giving AI recommendations that respect the brand’s identity from the start while giving actionable insights on how to improve to match campaign goals.How it works:1. Add brand guidelines to the platform once, and all recommendations will automatically follow the rules outlined in the guide.2. Marketers get AI-tailored recommendations that align with brand voice, look, and feel while optimizing performance.3. Smart brand compliance reminders help designers and marketers (like correct font usage, logo placement, tone) train their teams for high-level brand consistency.With Brand Kit, Neurons is the first platform to offer recommendations that are both scientifically validated for performance and custom-fitted to each brand’s unique identity. “This marks a major step forward in AI-assisted marketing. This is the first time AI can look at your ad and understand your brand,” added Dr. Ramsøy. “It’s like having an art director and brand guardian built into your creative workflow.”For more information, visit neuronsinc.com.

