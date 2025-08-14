Neurons Launches Impact Score to Simplify Creative Decision-Making Across Marketing and Agencies

The Neurons Impact Score at a glance The Neurons platform with role centric views

The Neurons Impact Score gives teams a shared language for creative effectiveness. It’s simple to use, but grounded in two decades of research and performance data.” — Dr. Thomas Zoëga Ramsøy, CEO & Chief Science Officer of Neurons

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neurons has introduced the Neurons Impact Score (NIS), a single score that reflects how likely a creative asset is to perform, before it ever goes live.The NIS is designed to solve a persistent challenge across the marketing industry: understanding what makes a creative effective, without needing to decode complex data or rely solely on instinct. Grounded in neuroscience and validated against real-world ad performance, the score distills key behavioral signals (like attention, emotional engagement, and memory) into a single 1-10 rating.For marketers, this means quicker go/no-go decisions on campaign assets. For creative teams, it offers objective feedback to refine ideas early in the process. And for insights teams, it enables faster alignment around what’s working and why — across formats, channels, and teams.“Across the industry, there’s been a push to make creative decisions more evidence-based — but the process has remained complicated,” said Thomas Zoëga Ramsøy, CEO of Neurons. “The Neurons Impact Score gives teams a shared language for creative effectiveness. It’s simple to use, but grounded in two decades of research and performance data.”Rather than replacing existing workflows, the NIS complements them. Each score is generated based on a set of prioritized metrics tailored to the creative’s goal (brand or performance), format (image or video), channel, and more. These metrics are benchmarked against industry data, and users are shown exactly what’s driving the score, and exactly what to improve if needed.This update also includes:* A new Overview Page showing the Neurons Impact Score, supporting metrics, and a recommendation: launch, optimize, or iterate* A Guided Setup Flow that helps users define their campaign goal and label key areas of interest (e.g. product, logo, CTA)* An Optimize View with AI-powered recommendation for how to improve asset performance when neededThe Neurons Impact Score is now available to all platform users. It’s part of Neurons’ broader effort to make predictive neuroscience accessible and actionable for creative and marketing teams worldwide.For more information, visit: neuronsinc.com/insights/neurons-impact-score

