Board-Certified Gastroenterologist, Dr. Joseph Savon Approved By NJ Top Docs For 2026

MARLTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NJ Top Doc Dr. Joseph Savon is the Founder and Chief Medical Officer of New Life Medical Detoxification, LLC, advancing addiction medicine and gastroenterology through compassionate, patient-centered care.Dr. Savon is shaping the future of addiction medicine while continuing to lead in gastroenterology. Known for his patient-first philosophy, Dr. Savon blends clinical expertise with innovative treatment strategies to address both substance use disorders and complex digestive conditions.Dr. Savon earned his undergraduate degree from St. Joseph’s University and his medical degree from UMDNJ–Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. He completed his internal medicine residency at Thomas Jefferson University, followed by a gastroenterology fellowship at Penn Presbyterian Hospital. Today, he is widely recognized as a highly respected gastroenterologist serving the Marlton, New Jersey community.Board-certified in Addiction Medicine by both the American Board of Preventive Medicine and the American Board of Addiction Medicine, and in Gastroenterology by the American Board of Internal Medicine, Dr. Savon brings rare dual-specialty expertise to his work. He also serves on the AmeriHealth Physicians Advisory Committee and is a Fellow of the American Society of Addiction Medicine, reflecting his ongoing commitment to advancing standards of care.As a co-founder of the Endocenter at Voorhees, Dr. Savon has performed nearly 50,000 procedures and has been recognized as one of the top gastroenterologists within the Virtua Healthcare System. His experience, precision, and leadership have made him a trusted voice in digestive health.At the core of Dr. Savon’s practice is a deeply personalized approach to care. Whether guiding patients through recovery or managing complex gastrointestinal conditions, he takes the time to listen, educate, and tailor treatment to each individual. His focus on long-term outcomes empowers patients to regain their health and move forward with confidence.To learn more about Dr. Joseph Savon, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/dr-joseph-savon/ ---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com

