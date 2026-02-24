Luware modernises SIX’s financial market communications with cloud-native efficiency and compliance

Microsoft Teams-native call management and recording replace legacy systems while preserving long-term auditability

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luware , a leading provider of customer service and compliance recording solutions, built natively on Microsoft Teams, with recording capabilities that integrate across multiple platforms, today announced that SIX Swiss Exchange has modernised its call management and compliance recording operations using Luware Nimbus and Luware Recording. The move replaces legacy systems with cloud-native solutions on Microsoft Teams, strengthening long-term compliance while improving operational efficiency.Organisations operating in highly regulated environments face growing pressure to modernise communications while meeting evolving regulatory requirements. According to recent market data, 77% of executives say regulatory burden has negatively impacted growth-driving activities and 85% report that compliance requirements have increased in complexity over the past three years.With more than 4,000 employees worldwide, SIX delivers essential financial market services across trading, securities, financial information and payments. The organisation initially began to encounter limitations with its existing Alcatel-based telephony and call centre environment, where manual user provisioning processes were time-consuming and reporting required dedicated administrative effort, often delaying operational insights. Following a migration to Skype for Business, further challenges emerged, including integration difficulties with the existing NICE call recording solution. When Skype for Business subsequently reached end of life in January 2024, SIX faced increasing pressure to modernise its telephony and call recording capabilities, while continuing to meet strict regulatory requirements to securely retain call recordings for up to ten years.To address these challenges, SIX deployed Luware Nimbus for contact centre and call routing within Microsoft Teams, alongside Luware Recording, a cloud-native compliance recording solution certified for use in highly regulated industries, leveraging Verint Financial Compliance and Intelligent Voice software. Luware Nimbus replaced manual provisioning and reporting processes with self-service workflows, enabling ring group owners to manage memberships independently, reducing operational IT overhead and improving visibility into call performance. In parallel, Luware Recording enabled SIX to migrate legacy recordings from its on-premises Verba archive to the cloud without data loss, preserving advanced search capabilities while ensuring long-term data ownership, encryption control and auditability.“SIX operates in a highly regulated environment, where meeting standards such as FINMA, FinfraG and PCI DSS is part of doing business”, said Andrea Panarese, Senior System Engineer at SIX. “Luware’s product suite continues to help us stay compliant and audit-ready, giving us confidence that both internal and external requirements are consistently met.”“Since deployment, SIX has strengthened operational efficiency, increased confidence in meeting regulatory requirements and put in place a scalable, future-ready approach to communications compliance”, said Christian Jordan, Global Head of Sales at Luware. “We look forward to continuing to work together to ensure their communications meet the high standards required in such a highly regulated environment.”-Ends-About LuwareLuware is a leading SaaS provider of digital communication technology, specializing in innovative solutions for Microsoft Teams and beyond. With headquarters in Zurich and operations across Europe and North America, the company provides cloud-based contact center and compliance recording solutions.Luware offers two key solutions for modern communication. Luware Nimbus, the contact center software for Microsoft Teams, enables efficient processing of customer requests through intelligent task routing, workflow management and detailed analyses. In addition, Luware Recording offers a fully managed cloud recording solution for all platforms, which helps companies to ensure compliance with legal regulations while using modern communication technologies.These solutions integrate seamlessly with existing IT infrastructures, offering customers numerous advantages, including reduced training times, lower IT costs and hardware savings.Media contact:

