InfraPartners expands portfolio of scalable AI data center solutions

The launch of three new products addresses critical supply chain bottlenecks and enables rapid deployment of data center infrastructure

AI infrastructure cannot be delivered at the scale we need through bespoke or custom construction each time” — Michalis Grigoratos

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InfraPartners , a leader in digital infrastructure, today announced the expansion of its portfolio of scalable AI infrastructure solutions, introducing three new products designed to accelerate the deployment of high-performance digital infrastructure globally: RapidNode™, RapidHub™ and RapidFrame™. Together, the new offerings provide a pathway for deploying AI capacity at multiple scales for the modern era, from distributed data centers to campus-scale AI factories and rapidly deployable aisle distribution within all types of data centers.AI computing capacity is currently doubling every seven months , yet the infrastructure to support it often faces delays and bottlenecks. To address this issue, InfraPartners has developed three new solutions grounded in its Standard Reference Design (SRD) methodology. SRDs serve as repeatable blueprints that accelerate how infrastructure is designed, manufactured and deployed. By starting from a standardized baseline rather than beginning from scratch each project, InfraPartners reduces engineering variability, preserves architectural discipline and accelerates deployment timelines.This approach allows hyperscalers, colocation companies, GPU-as-a-Service Providers and sovereign hosting firms to reach the market faster and more cost-effectively while still accommodating site-specific, regulatory and regional requirements. The systems focus on vendor-agnostic solutions and using globally available components to support accelerated schedules and mitigate supply chain volatility."AI infrastructure cannot be delivered at the scale we need through bespoke or custom construction each time," said Michalis Grigoratos, CEO of InfraPartners. “With these new systems, we are applying disciplined standardization across the full deployment spectrum, creating repeatable models that enable speed, resilience and long-term adaptability.”The new portfolio includes:RapidNode™ – A scalable AI factory engineered from the start for the rapid deployment of the market leading NVIDIA GB200 and GB300 SuperPods. Each unit integrates power, mechanical, liquid cooling and networking into a repeatable architecture designed to shorten time to revenue from edge deployments to AI workloads at any scale. This solution can also be easily adapted for other accelerators across the marketRapidHub™ – A compact, integrated data center, combining power, cooling and critical support systems into a standardized unit. Designed for multiple, distributed deployments, RapidHub enables organizations to quickly scale distributed infrastructure and expand into new markets while delivering standardization across their portfolio.RapidFrame™ – A scalable aisle distribution system and prefabricated frame that integrates structural support with the delivery of power, cooling, containment, network and fiber into a single overhead system. By reducing on-site skilled labor requirements, complexity and field variability, RapidFrame accelerates site readiness and supports future capacity growth and upgradeability across all types of data centers.As computing demand continues to grow, InfraPartners’ expanded portfolio delivers a scalable framework for digital infrastructure across deployment tiers, from distributed locations to high-density AI campuses, combining the speed of standardization with the flexibility required for client and site-specific needs based on today’s bottlenecks.About InfraPartners:InfraPartners is a global leader in digital infrastructure, delivering scalable, future-proof data center solutions. The company’s standardized design process and offsite manufacturing offer greater schedule and cost certainty, plus rigorous quality control. With a core focus on sustainability and innovation, InfraPartners collaborates with hyperscalers, colocation companies, GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) providers and sovereign hosting firms to design and deploy scalable, energy-efficient data centers. For more information, visit: https://infrapartners.llc/

