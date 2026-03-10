InfraPartners and Emerald AI partner to unlock grid capacity and cost-effectiveness for AI data centers 

The collaboration will make facility-level flexibility a standard capability across every InfraPartners AI data center

Building more infrastructure the way we have historically will not be fast enough. We need to make the infrastructure we have more intelligent by leveraging AI” — Bal Aujla, Director, Head of Advanced Research & Engineering, InfraPartners

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InfraPartners , an organization taking an innovative and new approach to building AI data centers, and Emerald AI , a company turning data centers into the power grid’s greatest ally, today announced a partnership to combine their core products to deliver a new data center design. Called ‘Flex-Ready Data Centers,’ the design delivers a solution that supports scalable AI infrastructure while reducing energy costs, advancing decarbonization, and creating new economic value through grid partnership programs.Setting a new standard for AI data center energy efficiency, the companies will bring together two revolutionary technologies: InfraPartners’ scalable, Upgradeable Data Center™ architecture and Emerald AI’s Emerald Conductor, a multi-layer orchestration and grid-integration software. The result is the ‘Flex-Ready Data Center,’ a purpose-built, flexible data center designed for long-term performance, adaptability, and sustainability. Making facility-level flexibility a standard capability will enhance grid reliability, unlock capacity, and reduce emissions.The rise of AI is reshaping electricity demand and exposing fundamental challenges. Increased data center energy demand is outpacing available power, and variable renewable energy sources add unprecedented volatility to supply. However, research from the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) demonstrates that data centers have the potential to act as ‘high-value grid partners.’ By modulating demands, absorbing excess renewable generation, and easing load during critical grid conditions, data centers can provide greater flexibility to the grid.“Access to power has become a defining constraint for AI infrastructure,” said Bal Aujla, Director, Head of Advanced Research & Engineering, InfraPartners. “Building more infrastructure the way we have historically will not be fast enough. We need to make the infrastructure we have more intelligent by leveraging AI. This partnership will turn data centers from grid constraints into grid partners and unlock more usable capacity from existing infrastructure. The result will be enhanced AI deployment without compromising reliability or sustainability.”“We can power the AI revolution, while at the same time advancing a more reliable, affordable, and clean power grid. Our partnership with InfraPartners will help turn data centers from static electricity consumers into flexible, grid-supporting allies,” said Professor Ayse Coskun, Chief Scientist, Emerald AI. “By making AI data centers flexible, we can prudently expand our grid, support groundbreaking innovation, and make energy cost-effective for everyone.”The two organizations released a white paper titled, ‘ Enabling Grid-Integrated, Flex-Ready Data Centers ’ detailing the technology and process behind the collaboration.Flexibility from day oneUnlike traditional approaches that retrofit flexibility after construction, InfraPartners and Emerald AI are integrating infrastructure design and advanced control software from the start.Emerald AI’s Emerald Conductor connects directly with InfraPartners data center building management systems (BMS). The BMS ingests real-time insight from power, cooling, storage, and on-site energy systems and feeds that information into Emerald AI’s optimization engine. From there, Emerald AI connects InfraPartners data centers to utilities, ISOs, and aggregators. This multi-layer orchestration allows data centers to dynamically adjust load to respond to grid conditions in real time, cutting demand during peaks, increasing consumption when surplus renewable energy is available, and aligning operations to economic and environmental goals.InfraPartners’ Upgradeable Data Center™ architecture ensures the full capabilities of Emerald AI’s flexibility platform can be deployed rapidly and sustained over time, even as technologies evolve. Built with fungible power and cooling systems, InfraPartners facilities can accommodate successive generations of AI chips without disruptive redesigns, minimizing stranded capacity and protecting long-term investment.About InfraPartners:InfraPartners is a global leader in digital infrastructure, delivering scalable, future-proof data center solutions. The company’s standardized design process and offsite manufacturing offers greater schedule and cost certainty, plus rigorous quality control. With a core focus on sustainability and innovation, InfraPartners collaborates with hyperscalers, colocation companies, GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) providers, and government entities focused on sovereign AI to design and deploy scalable, energy-efficient data centers. For more information, visit: https://infrapartners.llc/ About Emerald AI:Emerald AI is the pioneer in AI-driven data center flexibility management, transforming energy-intensive data centers into intelligent grid assets. Its AI-powered Conductor platform enables data centers to dynamically adjust power consumption by orchestrating AI workloads, such as training, fine-tuning, and inference, across networks of data centers in real-time. For more information, visit www.emeraldai.co ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.