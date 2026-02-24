TITANIA APPOINTS ANDREW WOODFORD AS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER TO ACCELERATE PRODUCT INNOVATION AND GROWTH

Andrew Woodford, CTO

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Titania , a global leader in network security and compliance assurance, today announced the appointment of Andrew Woodford as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Woodford joins Titania’s executive leadership team as the company strengthens its technical leadership and expands its Nipper solutions portfolio to help organizations find and fix the configuration-level weaknesses that pose the greatest risk to critical network infrastructure.Cyber risk to critical infrastructure and regulated sectors is accelerating. Gartner predicts more than one million documented vulnerabilities within five years, while Mandiant tracks over 4,000 threat groups globally. As exposure increases, Titania is bolstering its leadership as the market shifts toward proactive security strategies that prioritize and close vulnerabilities before they can be exploited - particularly misconfigurations, control gaps and hidden attack paths that traditional cybersecurity tools are not designed to detect.Woodford brings more than ten years of engineering and cybersecurity experience, most recently serving as Director of Engineering at Darktrace, where he helped scale the company from early-stage growth through IPO and beyond. Reporting to CEO Victoria Dimmick, he will lead Titania’s global engineering team and drive the technical execution of its product strategy.“Security leaders are under growing pressure to prove not just that controls exist, but that they are effective,” said Victoria Dimmick, CEO of Titania. “Andrew joins us at a pivotal moment as organizations prioritize preventative exposure management and network validation. His experience scaling high-performing engineering teams and delivering innovation in complex environments will ensure our technology continues to evolve in line with customer needs.”“What drew me to Titania was the strength of the team and the clarity of its mission,” said Andrew Woodford, CTO of Titania. “Attackers frequently exploit configuration weaknesses in network infrastructure. Titania has been focused on solving this problem for years, helping organizations understand how attackers get in and how to shut those attack paths down before an attack happens. The company is ahead of the curve in areas the market is only now catching up to, and I’m excited to help build what comes next.”As CTO, Woodford will work closely with Chief Product Officer Ian Robinson to translate evolving customer and regulatory requirements into scalable, resilient technology. While Robinson defines the product vision and roadmap, Woodford will lead the technical architecture and execution that brings that vision to life ensuring Titania remains well positioned as regulatory frameworks such as DORA, NIS2, and CMMC 2.0 demand validation of network configuration integrity and control effectiveness.Titania’s Nipper solutions build a virtual model of network devices directly from exported configuration files and analyze how those configurations could be exploited, revealing attack paths and control gaps that CVE scanning, NDR, or policy automation cannot assess. This configuration-first approach supports Zero Trust strategies and enables organizations to demonstrate operational resilience across complex, sovereign, and classified environments.Woodford’s appointment comes as Titania sees rising demand across enterprise and government sectors globally, particularly in highly regulated and mission-critical environments that demand the pen‑tester accuracy of Nipper solutions to uncover hidden risks, prioritize what matters, and provide precise remediation.Organizations are adopting Titania’s automated, risk-prioritized approach to reduce operational risk, strengthen resilience, and gain clearer visibility into configuration weaknesses.

