Olorama presents Home Cinema with real-time scent synchronization via Apple TV

Home Cinema

Olorama Home Cinema syncs scents in real time with Apple TV and platforms like Netflix and Disney+, creating an immersive multisensory experience at home.

VALENCIA, VALENCIA, SPAIN, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The home cinematic experience is evolving beyond image and sound. Olorama, a company specializing in olfactory experiences, today announced the integration of its technology with Apple TV, enabling real-time synchronization of scents with movies and series.This innovation allows viewers to experience aromas associated with specific scenes without the need for special editions or adapted content, working seamlessly with major streaming platforms such as Disney+, HBO, and Netflix. Olorama’s technology automatically identifies the title being played and the precise moment within each scene, triggering the corresponding olfactory effects. According to the company, this adds a new narrative layer to the traditional audiovisual experience. At launch, the initial catalog includes 30 carefully selected titles across genres including action, adventure, family films, and epic fantasy. Each film features an olfactory program designed to complement the storytelling and enhance the emotional impact of key moments.“With this integration, we aim to offer a more complete, multisensory cinematic experience at home,” said Raúl Porcar, CEO at Olorama. “Our goal is for the technology to act not as an accessory, but as a narrative element that enriches the way audiences engage with audiovisual content.”Olorama plans to expand its catalog of compatible titles in the coming months and adapt its technology to new formats, establishing scent as an emerging dimension in home entertainment.For more information, images, and interview requests, media can contact:Raúl PorcarCEO at Olorama Technologypress@olorama.com

