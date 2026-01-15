Olorama presents 'Blood': the new immersive scent for multisensory experiences

VALENCIA, VALENCIA, SPAIN, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Olorama Technology, a pioneer in digital scent technology, announces the launch of its latest digital scent: “Blood,” a scent designed to take sensory experiences in educational, entertainment, simulation, and immersive marketing environments even further.With a proven track record as a leader in professional digital scent solutions that can be integrated with audiovisual content, virtual reality, events, and experiential spaces, Olorama continues to expand its catalog of realistic scents to offer deeper and more emotionally evocative experiences.A new chapter in the olfactory narrativeThe “Blood” scent joins the extensive library of more than 200 scents available for Olorama solutions, which already include fragrances that transport users to natural, industrial, and emotional environments. This new addition allows content creators and developers to add an even more realistic and evocative dimension to their multisensory projects.The introduction of this scent offers new possibilities in applications such as:Medical and educational training simulators, where accurate representation of clinical scenarios is crucial for training and emotional response.Virtual reality experiences and immersive entertainment, providing unprecedented realism.Themed audiovisual productions and immersive games, improving the user's connection with the narrative.About Olorama Technology Olorama's technology combines hardware, software, and digital cartridges that can integrate and release multiple realistic scents in sync with visual content or programmed actions. Its system allows for the programmatic activation of scents via API, voice, DMX, or applications, and is designed to work in professional environments such as museums, escape rooms, marketing campaigns, events, and audiovisual productions.Noted for offering “pure” scents without heating, which preserves the fidelity of each fragrance, and for its precise control and integration with development platforms such as Unity and Unreal Engine, Olorama is positioned as one of the most innovative technologies in the field of professional digital scent.Website: www.olorama.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.