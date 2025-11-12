The metaverse now has a smell: how is Olorama bringing the sense of smell to the virtual world?

The metaverse now has a smell

Olorama brings smell to the metaverse, creating multisensory VR experiences with 200+ scents for immersive, emotional, and memorable digital worlds.

VALENCIA, VALENCIA, SPAIN, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The immersive digital experience takes an innovative step forward with Olorama, the Valencian company specializing in professional digital aroma technology, which integrates the sense of smell into virtual reality environments , interactive events, and the metaverse.Until now, most virtual reality and metaverse experiences have focused on image and sound. Olorama introduces smell, creating more realistic and memorable experiences. With more than 200 aromas available, users can perceive smells synchronized with digital environments: from a pine-filled forest to a coffee shop with the aroma of freshly brewed coffee.The most advanced technology for unique sensory experiencesThe Olorama system uses aroma generators that do not heat the fragrances, ensuring a 100% real, pure, and safe scent for all types of environments. Each scent can be released in a controlled manner, with precision in intensity and duration, allowing for extremely realistic digital environments to be recreated.Its technology integrates easily with development platforms such as Unity and Unreal Engine, and can be managed via API, DMX, or interactive applications, offering total flexibility for content creators, developers, and brands. In addition, the scents are diffused quickly and evenly thanks to state-of-the-art silent fans, ensuring that each user perceives the fragrance at the exact moment, without interference or delay, turning any virtual experience into a complete multisensory immersion.The value of smell in digital immersion“We believe that the metaverse should engage all the senses, not just sight and hearing,” says the Olorama team. “Our goal is for the next generation of digital experiences to smell as much as they look and sound.”In any case, it has been demonstrated how the sense of smell enhances emotion, memory, and the feeling of presence in virtual environments. Unlike sight or hearing, smells directly impact the limbic system, the brain center for emotions and memories, making digital experiences more memorable and emotionally resonant.Thus, investing in this technology allows brands, developers, and content creators to increase the sense of immersion, differentiate themselves from the competition through digital experiences, and tell unique stories through sensory narrative.Olorama has undoubtedly demonstrated the versatility of its technology in various sectors, creating immersive sensory experiences in areas such as virtual reality and the metaverse, movie theaters and interactive media, marketing experiences and corporate events, and education and training environments, as well as video games, reinforcing emotion, improving information retention, and increasing immersion.About Olorama TechnologyOlorama is a technology company based in Valencia (Spain) dedicated to innovation in professional digital scents. Its mission is to bring the sense of smell to virtual reality, interactive events, and the metaverse, offering more complete and memorable experiences.Website: www.olorama.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.