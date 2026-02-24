TrackIt Named Launch Partner for AWS Elemental Inference Video Analysis Service

TrackIt Logo

Video analysis only becomes valuable when it fits naturally into production workflows” — Brad Winett, President of TrackIt

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrackIt, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier Services Partner specializing in Media, Entertainment, Gaming, and Sports, has been selected as a launch partner for AWS Elemental Inference, a new video analysis service within the AWS Elemental portfolio. TrackIt has integrated Inference into TrackFlix Live for a live demonstration at the 2026 NAB Show.AWS Elemental Inference is designed to analyze live video streams within AWS Elemental MediaLive and output video-specific features that can be directly integrated into media workflows. Initial capabilities include independently configurable smart cropping outputs for vertical and social video formats, as well as clipping outputs that generate semantic tags with associated quality indicators and timestamps. The service also produces enriched metadata, with additional features planned for future releases.As a launch partner, TrackIt is collaborating closely with AWS teams to validate Elemental Inference in real-world scenarios and demonstrate how advanced video analysis can be operationalized inside production tools rather than remaining isolated as raw data. The integration with TrackFlix Live aims to highlight how video intelligence can support faster decision-making, content discovery, and workflow automation for broadcasters and digital media platforms.“Video analysis only becomes valuable when it fits naturally into production workflows,” said Brad Winett, President of TrackIt. “Integrating AWS Elemental Inference directly into TrackFlix Live allows meaningful insights to surface where operators already work, without adding complexity or friction.”The upcoming NAB demonstration will highlight how AWS Elemental Inference features can be activated and managed through a unified interface, illustrating an end-to-end workflow from live stream analysis to content creation and distribution. This collaboration reinforces TrackIt’s role as an early adopter for emerging AWS media services, with a continued focus on building scalable, production-ready solutions for Media and Entertainment customers.About TrackItTrackIt is an international AWS cloud consulting, systems integration, and software development firm headquartered in Marina del Rey, CA.The company has built its reputation by helping media companies architect and implement cost-effective, reliable, and scalable Media & Entertainment workflows in the cloud. These include streaming and on-demand video solutions, media asset management, and archiving, delivering bespoke solutions tailored to customer requirements. With an increasing focus on AI, TrackIt is expanding the use of advanced capabilities across its solutions to support video understanding, metadata enrichment, workflow automation, and operational optimization, enabling more efficient and insight-driven media workflows.Cloud-native software development sits at the core of TrackIt’s approach, with deep expertise in application modernization, containerization, infrastructure as code, and event-driven architectures on AWS. Managed Services offerings provide 24/7 cloud infrastructure maintenance and support, enabling TrackIt to deliver complete, production-ready solutions for the media industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.