Engineering a Great Workplace: TransPak Earns Great Place To Work™ Certification

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TransPak is proud to announce that it has earned Great Place To Work® Certification™ , a recognition based entirely on employee feedback about their workplace experience.This year, 87% of TransPak employees said the company is a great place to work, compared to 57% at a typical U.S.-based company, underscoring TransPak’s commitment to building a high-trust, people-first culture.Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to drive stronger business performance, higher retention, and increased innovation.“Great Place To Work Certification™ is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. “By earning this recognition, it’s clear that TransPak stands out as one of the top companies to work for, offering a truly great workplace for its employees.”Employee feedback reflects a strong sense of pride, engagement, and confidence across the organization:• 90% of employees say they feel proud of what TransPak accomplishes• 88% say they are given the resources and equipment needed to do their jobs well• 88% believe customers would rate TransPak’s service as excellent• 87% say they want to work at TransPak for a long time“We’re proud to be Great Place To Work-Certified™ because it reflects who we are,” said Keith Wolf, President of TransPak. “We’re a women-owned, family business, and even with our global footprint and growth over the past decade, we still operate the way a family business should—by putting our people first.”TransPak’s culture is rooted in collaboration, ownership, and customer focus. As a women- and family-owned company with more than 70 years of experience, TransPak combines the agility of a small business with the scale of a global organization, empowering employees to solve complex challenges and grow alongside the company.According to Great Place To Workresearch, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified™ workplace. Employees at Certified™ companies are also 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and twice as likely to feel they are paid fairly, share in company profits, and have equitable opportunities for advancement.WE’RE HIRINGLooking to grow your career at a company that puts people first? Explore open roles at https://www.transpak.com/life-at-transpak/

