TransPak Partners with Our City Forest on National Love a Tree Day

Achieving sustainability is about more than corporate goals. It’s about leaving a better planet for our children and grandchildren. We are committed to doing just that!” — Bert Inch, TransPak CEO

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TransPak will join Our City Forest and community volunteers at San Jose's Ocala STEAM Academy middle school to plant trees on campus to celebrate National Love a Tree Day and commemorate the restoration of Northern California's wildfire-scarred forestlands.In November of 2025, TransPak donated $500,000 to plant 400,000 climate-resilient trees on fire-ravaged California lands through One Tree Planted, a global nonprofit dedicated to restoring the world’s forests and environmental education.“Planting trees is a wise investment in creating healthier school campuses for children because trees help clean the air they breathe and protect them from skin cancer. Our City Forest partners for this project include TransPak, One Tree Planted, Ocala STEAM Academy, and our many dedicated volunteers, all coming together to make a difference." - Rhonda Berry, Founding President & CEO, Our City ForestFounded in 1952 and located in the heart of Silicon Valley, TransPak is a global leader in custom crating, specialized packaging, and integrated logistics for high-value, mission-critical equipment across the semiconductor, data center, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and advanced technology industries.“TransPak got its start in California more than seven decades ago,” said Bert Inch , TransPak CEO. “This reforestation project was a heartfelt way to give back to the environment and the communities that helped build this company. Achieving sustainability is about more than corporate goals. It’s about leaving a better planet for our children and grandchildren. We are committed to doing just that!”The May 16 San Jose tree-planting project reinforces TransPak’s commitment to restoring and protecting California forested environments, celebrates the completion of the planting of 400,000 native trees on 2,866 acres of Northern California forests, and demonstrates its ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability.Volunteers will help dig, position, mulch, and stake trees on campus. No experience is needed, and guidance will be provided. Families are welcome, and children may participate with a supervising adult.Event DetailsWhen: Saturday, May 16 | 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.Where: Ocala STEAM Academy, 2800 Ocala Avenue, San Jose, CA 95148What: Community tree planting dedicated to a local STEAM schoolWho: Volunteers of all ages are welcome; no experience neededProvided: Tools, gloves, and onsite guidanceTransPak’s Wildfire Reforestation Project (California)In cooperation with One Tree Planted, TransPak’s donation has enabled restoration efforts across key burn zones in Lassen, Plumas, Butte, and surrounding counties. Trees planted included Ponderosa pine, Douglas-fir, White fir, and Sugar pine, selected for their native resilience in adapting to California’s changing climate.The project donation supported:- The 400,000 native trees planted on 2,866 acres- Enhancement of the environment for more than 300 animal species, including five that are threatened or endangered- Support for 30 local forestry and restoration jobs- The achievement of measurable carbon offsets aligned with TransPak’s ESG (environmental, social and governance) goalsWhy Wildfire Restoration MattersThe work is crucial to California’s environmental future. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reports that wildfire intensity and the overall acres burned in California have increased significantly in recent decades. NASA data, additionally, shows a more than 60 percent rise in the amount of carbon released into the air from forest fires worldwide in just the last two decades. Local biodiversity, soil quality, and air continue to face long-term negative impacts.Forest restoration mitigates these effects, aiding the forest’s ability to reabsorb CO₂, sustain water, and support life. Restored forests help sequester carbon, protect communities during periods of heavy rain, maintain air quality, and foster healthy habitats for wildlife.###About TransPakHeadquartered in Silicon Valley, TransPak has been providing innovative and cost-effective design, crating, packaging and global logistics for over 70 years. As a customer-obsessed, women- and family-owned company, TransPak combines the agility of a small business with the reliability of a global powerhouse. TransPak lives by the slogan, "Engineered to get it there. We make it happen," ensuring that high-value, fragile, and oversized goods reach their destinations safely and efficiently. Learn more at www.transpak.com About Our City ForestFounded in 1994, Our City Forest is an independent nonprofit based in Silicon Valley focused on urban forestry and environmental education. Learn more at ourcityforest.org.About One Tree PlantedOne Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to foster a sustainable and resilient future through innovative nature-based solutions rooted in the science of trees. Dedicated to global reforestation and the restoration of degraded landscapes, One Tree Planted funds and facilitates tree-planting initiatives with local partners who contribute to climate resilience, ecosystem restoration, biodiversity conservation, and community development. Learn more at onetreeplanted.org.Media Contact:Erica VelanderTransPakerica.velander@transpak.com

Rooted in California: TransPak Celebrates Earth Month

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