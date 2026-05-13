TransPak Recognized as One of the 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies

The Women Presidents Organization (WPO) Award, sponsored by JP Morgan Commercial Banking, Honors Companies Meeting a Minimum of $500,000 in Annual Revenue

This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as our commitment to innovation and excellence in the packaging and logistics industry.” — Arlene Inch, Chairwoman, TransPak

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TransPak , a global leader in packaging and logistics solutions, announced today that it has once again been named one of the 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies list by the Women Presidents Organization (WPO) , sponsored by JP Morgan Commercial Banking.“TransPak is honored to receive this recognition,” said Arlene Inch , Chairwoman, TransPak. “This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as our commitment to innovation and excellence in the packaging and logistics industry. We’re proud to be included in such a dynamic group of women-owned businesses.”To be named to the 14th annual list, a company must meet a minimum of $500,000 in annual revenue for each of the past five years. Applicants undergo a rigorous evaluation process, with companies ranked using a proprietary methodology that considers both percentage and absolute revenue growth. The businesses on this year’s list collectively generated more than $8.5 billion in gross revenue.“The women leading the 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies are not only scaling successful businesses, they are navigating change, seizing opportunity, and setting the pace within their industries,” said Camille Burns, CEO of the Women Presidents Organization. “Their collective impact reflects the growing influence of women at the highest levels of business. These companies are redefining what scalable leadership looks like today.”Facts about this year's 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Businesses include:● 76% of CEOs on the list founded the business● 58% started with their own funds● 88% plan to invest in technology and innovation in 2026● 100% of CEOs on the list are active in day-to-day operationsTo view the full list of 50 Fastest honorees, visit: https://www.women-presidents.com/news-events/50-fastest/2026-50-fastest-list/ About Women Presidents Organization (WPO)The Women Presidents Organization (WPO) is a non-profit organization that supports and addresses interests of dynamic and diverse women business leaders around the world, tapping into collective insight and providing access to entrepreneurial equals, innovative ideas and executive education. WPO members have guided their businesses to generate at least $2 million USD in gross annual sales (or $1 million USD for a service-based business). Each WPO chapter serves as a professionally facilitated peer advisory group for members, where they can harness the momentum of their successes and cultivate new strategies that will take them even farther. Learn more at women-presidents.com.About TransPakHeadquartered in Silicon Valley, TransPak has been providing innovative and cost-effective design, crating, packaging and global logistics for over 70 years. As a customer-obsessed, women- and family-owned company, TransPak combines the agility of a small business with the reliability of a global powerhouse. TransPak lives by the slogan, "Engineered to get it there," ensuring that high-value, fragile, and oversized goods reach their destinations safely and efficiently. Learn more at www.transpak.com

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