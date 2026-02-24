floLIVE to Showcase 'A Network Beyond' at MWC 2026

Company will demonstrate the next level of IoT connectivity to support AI innovations and enable global and locally compliant access

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- floLIVE , a global enabler of IoT connectivity solutions, will showcase its market-leading IoT connectivity and orchestration solutions at Mobile World Congress 2026, March 2-5, 2026 in Barcelona. Highlighting floLIVE’s participation is the unveiling of “A Network Beyond,” the company’s bold initiative to provide reliable and secure network infrastructure that supports the next generation of AI-powered applications and services that are reimagining the IoT sector. floLIVE will be located in Fira Gran Via, Hall 2, Booth #2B34.floLIVE will also display its full range of award-winning connectivity solutions for global IoT providers, including its CMP Aggregator platform that supports global SIM and eSIM deployment, provisioning, and management.“As organizations look to leverage the promise of AI across all facets of their business, it is crucial that the connectivity required for these deployments remains reliable, resilient, and secure—regardless of industry or location,” said Sara Brown, executive vice president of marketing at floLIVE. “In edge, cloud, and cross-border situations, the proliferation of AI applications and services will increase demand for low-latency and highly resilient network performance that allows applications to effectively exchange data and access language models while maintaining regulatory compliance. “A Network Beyond” supports current capabilities and operational structures while also creating a flexible, scalable, and resilient infrastructure for future needs.”Throughout MWC, floLIVE will offer live demonstrations of global IoT orchestration that empowers customers to deploy, provision, and manage devices through a single unified portal. The company will also showcase its low-latency, high-performance global network, as well as its exclusive multi-IMSI, multi-network, and multi-country solution that enables MMOs, MVNOs, and IoT Services Providers to deliver resilient connectivity across the globe.floLIVE highlights for MWC 2026 include:• A Network Beyond – floLIVE’s pathway to supporting AI innovation while also delivering unmatched cost and performance benefits around the world• floLIVE Connectivity Management Platform (CMP) featuringo Single-pane-of-glass orchestration of devices across disparate hardware and software platformso Remote provisioning, management, and over-the-air (OTA) updates of eSIM devices, as well as other SIM technologies (SIM, eSIM, SGP.32, eUICC)• Use cases from multiple regions that illustrate delivery of resilient and localized connectivityfloLIVE’s IoT connectivity solutions leverage a globally distributed set of core networks that deliver low-latency and secure connectivity across some 214 countries and regions. With access to floLIVE’s global IMSI library and on-SIM intelligence, partners delivering IoT services can offer instant local connectivity the moment a device powers on.To schedule a meeting with floLIVE at MWC 2026, please visit https://flolive.net/meet-flolive-at-mwc-2026/ . To learn more about floLIVE solutions, please visit https://flolive.net/ About floLIVEfloLIVE delivers unmatched IoT connectivity by owning and operating the world's largest cellular network, ensuring seamless, secure global coverage for both partners and enterprises. With its carrier-grade distributed core network and over 40 local points of presence, floLIVE optimizes IoT performance by providing low latency, network redundancy, and end-to-end security that satisfies national and regional compliance mandates. floLIVE’s innovative platform, featuring multi-IMSI SIM solutions, simplifies IoT operations with single SIM and single SKU capabilities. The company is backed by leading technology investors, empowering partners to scale IoT solutions effortlessly while driving better business outcomes.PR Contact:John StaffordParallel Communications Groupjstafford@parallelpr.com+1 515 708-1296𝕏: @Parallel_PRLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/parallel-communications Contact:

