REVOBOTS™ Introduces TASKBOT™ SCOUT XT — All-Weather. All-Terrain. Autonomous.

TASKBOT™ SCOUT XT—REVOBOTS’ rugged, all-weather autonomous platform built for reliable outdoor patrol, enforcement, and monitoring. TASKBOT™ SCOUT XT on the Xavier University campus, built for all-weather autonomous outdoor operations. REVOBOTS™ Logo

SCOUT XT extends REVOBOTS’ task-adaptive robotics into all-weather outdoor environments where reliability is not optional.

SCOUT XT is helping us improve compliance while reducing the day-to-day friction of manual enforcement—delivering meaningful operational value from the start.” — Jennifer Paiotti, Associate Director, Aux. Services at Xavier University

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- REVOBOTS ™, a leader in physical-AI automation, today announced TASKBOT™ SCOUT XT , the outdoor-optimized evolution of its autonomous mobile platform. Designed for deployment alongside strategic partner Campus Innovation™ and its C-Park platform, SCOUT XT is engineered for outdoor environments where weather and terrain introduce operational risk—bringing the proven intelligence of TASKBOT into the conditions where consistent coverage has historically been hardest to maintain.Purpose-built for real-world deployment, SCOUT XT combines an IP65-rated weatherproof chassis, all-wheel drive mobility, and an extended-wheelbase platform designed to maintain stability across uneven surfaces, grade transitions, and mixed outdoor terrain. The result is a platform designed not merely to tolerate exterior environments—but to operate through them, reliably and repeatedly.SCOUT XT runs on the same REVOBOTS backend that powers TASKBOT SCOUT , including the company’s Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) delivery model, REVO Pilot human-in-the-loop (HITL) oversight layer, and AI-driven orchestration stack. The platform operates autonomously by default and escalates to human supervision when conditions require—preserving accountability while maintaining operational efficiency.“SCOUT proved that autonomous enforcement and patrol could be deployed quickly and scaled with existing infrastructure,” said Dr. Giby Raphael, CEO and Co-Founder of REVOBOTS. “SCOUT XT takes that same intelligence outdoors—into the environments where weather, distance, and terrain have traditionally limited automation.”Same Intelligence. Built for the Elements.TASKBOT SCOUT was originally designed for controlled interior environments. SCOUT XT extends that foundation into exterior operations where conditions are variable and often unpredictable.Where indoor platforms operate under consistent lighting and predictable surfaces, outdoor environments introduce:• Weather exposure• Dust and debris• Heat cycling• Sun glare and shifting light• Uneven pavement and surface transitionsSCOUT XT addresses these variables through targeted physical upgrades while preserving the software and operational model that define the TASKBOT family.Key platform enhancements include:IP65-rated weatherproof enclosure: Protects against dust ingress and low-pressure water from any direction, enabling operation through rain, wind-driven debris, sprinkler exposure, and dusty conditions without compromising internal systems.Extended-wheelbase chassis: Provides improved stability and a lower center of gravity for smoother navigation across cracked pavement, speed bumps, gravel patches, and curb transitions.Upgraded outdoor vision and navigation stack: Calibrated for longer sight lines, variable lighting, and dynamic exterior environments where conditions shift throughout the day.All-terrain 3D-printed wheels: Engineered for traction across mixed surfaces, supporting consistent mobility in environments that challenge traditional indoor robots.Initial Pilot Validation at Xavier UniversitySCOUT XT recently completed initial pilot testing at Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio, where it demonstrated measurable impact in ALPR (Automatic License Plate Recognition) parking enforcement operations across multiple campus parking lots.Early deployment shows SCOUT XT can keep outdoor areas consistently covered while taking routine patrol work off the plates of campus police. At Xavier University, the result is straightforward: stronger compliance, better day-to-day behavior in monitored areas, and a more efficient way to maintain coverage without adding staff. For operators facing persistent staffing pressure, the model creates immediate coverage lift without increasing operational burden. Just as important, it gives teams a practical path to extend coverage hours and footprint using the resources they already have.“We were looking for a solution that could expand coverage without expanding workload,” said Jennifer Paiotti, Associate Director of Business and Operations in Auxiliary Services at Xavier University. “SCOUT XT is helping us improve compliance while reducing the day-to-day friction of manual enforcement—delivering meaningful operational value from the start. It gives our team a smarter way to support campus operations without adding complexity.”Additional deployments are planned as REVOBOTS and strategic partner Campus Innovation™ expand autonomous operations into outdoor environments where coverage gaps and staffing constraints remain persistent.Expanding Capability Without Adding ComplexityBecause SCOUT XT shares the same REVOBOTS software backbone, organizations can extend automation outdoors without introducing new infrastructure, new staffing requirements, or capital expenditure.Clients benefit from:• No-CapEx RaaS subscription model• REVO Pilot HITL oversight for safety & reliability• Rapid deployment timelines• Seamless integration with existing systemsSCOUT handles interior environments. SCOUT XT extends coverage outdoors. The intelligence layer remains unified—allowing organizations to scale automation across the full operational footprint.About REVOBOTS™REVOBOTS is an Arizona-based robotics company reimagining the Future of Work through task-adaptive automation. Founded by a team of seasoned technologists and operators, REVOBOTS builds AI-driven robots designed for specific jobs—using 3D printing for rapid customization, combining autonomy with human oversight, and delivering everything through a no-CapEx Robots-as-a-Service model. REVOBOTS isn’t just building robots—it’s reshaping how organizations think about labor, human potential, and the role of automation in the real world. For more information, visit revobots.aiAbout Campus Innovation™Campus Innovation is a leading provider of enterprise-grade software designed to modernize operations across higher education. Known for its flagship C-Park platform, the company delivers scalable, cloud-based solutions that integrate seamlessly with campus infrastructure to improve efficiency, compliance, and user experience. With a track record of trusted partnerships and proven deployments, Campus Innovation empowers universities to adopt smart technologies that solve real-world problems at scale. For more information, visit campusinnovation.comAbout Xavier UniversityXavier University is a private university located in Cincinnati, Ohio, providing a liberal arts education in the Jesuit Catholic tradition. Founded in 1831, the University is the sixth-longest-running Catholic university in the nation. U.S. News & World Report ranks Xavier as one of the best universities in the country, while The Princeton Review names it one of the "Best 391 Colleges in America." For more information, visit xavier.edu

Meet TASKBOT™ SCOUT XT

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.