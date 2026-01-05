REVOBOTS Defines Task-Adaptive Robotics at CES 2026

REVOBOTS Logo TASKBOT AVA TASKBOT SCOUT

Experience the Future of Work with TASKBOT AVA and TASKBOT SCOUT | REVOBOTS Founding Team On-Site for Meet the Makers and Media Briefings

The future of robotics isn’t about spectacle—it’s about usefulness. We design robots for specific jobs, in real environments, with autonomy where it makes sense and human oversight where it matters.” — Andre Christian, Co-Founder & Chief Brand Officer of REVOBOTS

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- REVOBOTS™ is defining a new class of task-adaptive robotics—TASKBOTS™—built around work, not hardware. An AI-driven robotics company, REVOBOTS designs and deploys 3D-printed robots for specific jobs and real-world operations. At CES 2026 (January 6–9) in Las Vegas, the company will showcase its no-CapEx Robots-as-a-Service model—making advanced automation more accessible, scalable, and ready for everyday work.Over the past year, REVOBOTS has moved from platform development to real-world traction—demonstrating how task-adaptive robotics can directly address one of the most urgent challenges facing organizations today: persistent labor shortages in high-friction environments.Following the debut of TASKBOT™ SCOUT in higher education at the NACAS Conference and early deployments at Xavier University with strategic partner Campus Innovation, REVOBOTS is expanding pilots and accelerating toward broader adoption across higher education, logistics, manufacturing, warehousing, healthcare, and beyond—positioning the company for scaled deployments in 2026.“The future of robotics isn’t about spectacle—it’s about usefulness,” said Andre Christian, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer of REVOBOTS. “We design robots for specific jobs, in real environments, with autonomy where it makes sense and human oversight where it matters. When robots are built to work like people, they expand what industries can sustain—closing labor gaps, improving safety, and reshaping how work actually gets done.”At CES 2026, attendees will experience two distinct TASKBOT platforms, each purpose-built for different classes of real-world work:TASKBOT AVATASKBOT AVA is REVOBOTS’ task-adaptive humanoid platform, engineered for job-specific workflows that benefit from human-scale reach, interaction, and versatility. Designed to operate in environments built for people, AVA emphasizes safety, reliability, and rapid iteration—supporting REVOBOTS’ long-term vision for adaptable robotics capable of evolving alongside real operational needs.TASKBOT SCOUTTASKBOT SCOUT is REVOBOTS’ mobile patrol and enforcement platform, built for mission-critical operations including parking enforcement, security patrols, escorts, compliance checks, and inventory monitoring. SCOUT is currently being deployed in higher education through REVOBOTS’ strategic partner, Campus Innovation—an established leader in campus operations and parking technology—supporting real-world deployments at institutions such as Xavier University.Together, REVOBOTS and Campus Innovation are helping colleges and universities address unfilled jobs, enforce policy, and generate revenue—without adding headcount or new infrastructure—while preparing for broader deployments across higher education in the months ahead.Making Robotics Practical, Scalable, and Accessible to the WorkforceREVOBOTS designs its robots to take on Dangerous, Dexterous, Dirty, and Dull work—tasks that strain human bodies, elevate risk, and are increasingly difficult to staff. By combining autonomy where it is effective with human oversight where safety and reliability matter, REVOBOTS delivers robotics that organizations can trust to operate as part of everyday workflows.“The convergence of robotics and labor is no longer theoretical—it’s operational,” said Dr. Giby Raphael, Co-Founder and CEO of REVOBOTS. “Labor shortages aren’t slowing down, and robotics has to meet the real world where it is. That means designing robots for real jobs, real environments, and economics that actually work—so organizations can scale automation at the pace work now demands.”CES attendees will have the opportunity to meet members of the REVOBOTS founding team during dedicated Meet the Makers sessions at the booth:Tuesday | 11:00 AMWednesday | 12:00 PMThursday | 1:00 PMMembers of the founding team will also be available for scheduled media briefings and interviews throughout the expo.Visit REVOBOTS at CES 2026REVOBOTS is honored to be included in the City of Phoenix CES 2026 delegation, reflecting Phoenix’s continued leadership in fostering next-generation technology companies and emerging innovation in robotics, AI, and automation.Location: Venetian Expo | Halls A–D | Booth #50617 Attendees are invited to visit the REVOBOTS booth for hands-on interactions with TASKBOT AVA and TASKBOT SCOUT, and to learn how task-adaptive robotics can close labor gaps, improve safety, and deliver measurable operational impact.As CES 2026 unfolds, REVOBOTS remains focused on one clear mission: REVOlutionizing the Future of Work by delivering AI-driven, task-adaptive robotics that elevate human work, scale responsibly, and bring practical automation into the environments where it’s needed most.About REVOBOTS™REVOBOTS is an Arizona-based robotics company reimagining the Future of Work through task-adaptive automation. Founded by a team of seasoned technologists and operators, REVOBOTS builds AI-driven robots designed for specific jobs—using 3D printing for rapid customization, combining autonomy with human oversight, and delivering everything through a no-CapEx Robots-as-a-Service model. REVOBOTS isn’t just building robots—it’s reshaping how organizations think about labor, human potential, and the role of automation in the real world. For more information, visit revobots.ai

TASKBOT SCOUT on Patrol

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.