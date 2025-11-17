REVOBOTS Unveils TASKBOT SCOUT in Partnership with Campus Innovation and Xavier University

TASKBOT SCOUT, REVOBOTS’ autonomous enforcement robot, engineered for real-time patrols and dynamic campus operations. TASKBOT SCOUT on patrol at Xavier University—real-time enforcement from Campus Innovation—Powered by REVOBOTS. Campus Innovation—Powered by REVOBOTS — A strategic collaboration delivering next-generation automation for universities and beyond.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- REVOBOTS ™, a leader in physical-AI automation, today announced the launch of TASKBOT™ SCOUT, a compact, autonomous enforcement rover engineered to patrol, monitor, and inspect in real time. Developed and deployed in just weeks, TASKBOT SCOUT signals a new era in AI-driven operations and introduces a breakthrough in intelligent mobility for campuses and beyond.This milestone was made possible through a strategic collaboration between REVOBOTS and Campus Innovation ™, creators of the C-Park enforcement platform. Their aligned vision led to the creation of a tightly integrated robotic solution capable of real-time, autonomous enforcement across complex environments.“From day one, SCOUT was built for speed and deployment. It’s modular, intelligent, and engineered to integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructure,” said Dr. Giby Raphael, CEO and Co-Founder of REVOBOTS. “This is what the Future of Work looks like: robots doing the repetitive tasks humans no longer should.”A Smarter Model for Modern CampusesAcross the country, parking enforcement is a common frustration for campuses: lots are dispersed, staffing is limited, and enforcement is typically manual, slow, and reactive. Add in student and staff dissatisfaction, and the cost of doing too little or too much becomes a strategic liability.At Xavier University , this wasn’t just an operational annoyance—it was an opportunity to rethink the problem entirely. The team needed a solution that could not only enhance coverage, but also work with their existing enforcement systems, minimize staff frustration, and reflect the culture of service and professionalism expected on campus.“We needed a solution that didn’t just monitor lots, but integrated seamlessly with our enforcement platform, respected our campus culture, and improved compliance without conflict,” said Jennifer Paiotti, Associate Director of Business and Operations in Auxiliary Services at Xavier University. “REVOBOTS and Campus Innovation delivered all of that—in record time.”Early results at Xavier University point to game-changing impact:Enforcement coverage increased by more than 250%, unlocking zones previously unmonitored due to staffing limits.Administrative effort dropped by over 70%, reducing time spent on manual verification and dispute resolution.Compliance rates have improved, with fewer repeat offenders and stronger alignment with campus policies.Introducing TASKBOT SCOUTTASKBOT SCOUT is a field-tested platform, already patrolling real environments and delivering measurable results. Unlike generic AMRs or legacy enforcement tools, SCOUT was built from the ground up to support high-frequency, high-compliance operations in dynamic environments.Equipped with 360° situational awareness, intelligent obstacle detection, and AI-powered routing, SCOUT operates with precision and autonomy—even in dense, active public spaces. It navigates complex lots, executes defined tasks, and adapts to changing conditions without requiring additional staff or manual oversight.With a modular chassis and Task-Adaptive Robotics at its core, SCOUT is designed to take on a range of mission profiles beyond enforcement—such as safety inspections, public-space monitoring, and security patrols—making it a scalable platform for campus, municipal, and enterprise use cases.From Innovation to Impact—Powered by C-ParkAt the core of the deployment is C-Park, the modern enforcement engine developed by Campus Innovation. The integration of SCOUT with C-Park forms a closed-loop enforcement model—where autonomous movement in the physical world triggers real-time, rule-based decisions in the digital one.“SCOUT is a real-time interface between the physical world and our software’s parking enforcement logic,” said David Kritz, President of Campus Innovation. “It sees the plate, syncs with C-Park, and triggers the right outcome—all in one autonomous pass.”Together, SCOUT and C-Park handle the full enforcement cycle: detection, validation, and action. SCOUT patrols lots, identifies vehicles, verifies status against backend rules, and initiates compliance responses—all without human intervention.Delivered as a Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) solution, SCOUT eliminates CapEx barriers and accelerates deployment—transforming enforcement into a scalable operational service, not a hardware investment. Because the system integrates directly with existing infrastructure, it required no capital upgrades, no new training programs, and no additional staffing—just a smarter, faster, more scalable way to enforce.A Strategic Collaboration: Campus Innovation, Powered by REVOBOTS™This deployment represents more than a technology milestone—it marks the beginning of a strategic go-to-market partnership. REVOBOTS and Campus Innovation are joining forces to deliver a next-generation enforcement platform to campuses nationwide, combining the physical intelligence of TASKBOT SCOUT with the digital power of C-Park.The result is Campus Innovation, Powered by REVOBOTS™—a category-defining solution that elevates human capability, reduces operational friction, and redefines what’s possible in campus automation.“We share a common vision with Campus Innovation: to solve real-world problems through intelligent automation that respects people, culture, and complexity,” said Andre Christian, Chief Brand Officer and Co-Founder of REVOBOTS. “This partnership is just the beginning.”See TASKBOT SCOUT in Action at NACAS CX3REVOBOTS, Campus Innovation, and Xavier University will present the full solution at the NACAS (National Association of College Auxiliary Services) CX3 Conference in Las Vegas this week. The collaboration will be featured during an educational session on auxiliary innovation, with Jennifer Paiotti, David Kritz, and Dr. Giby Raphael offering insight into the technology, implementation, and outcomes.Meanwhile, SCOUT will be demonstrated live at the Campus Innovation Booth (#729) in the NACAS exhibitor hall throughout the event.This represents one of the first real-world deployments of autonomous mobile enforcement robotics in higher education—setting a new benchmark for what’s possible when forward-thinking institutions and technology innovators align.About REVOBOTSREVOBOTS is an Arizona-based robotics company reimagining the Future of Work through task-adaptive automation. Founded by a team of seasoned technologists and innovators, REVOBOTS delivers advanced robots that fill critical labor gaps, learn from human expertise, and help industries thrive. Its flagship platform, TASKBOT™, combines AI, real-time navigation, and scalable deployment via a Robot-as-a-Service (RaaS) model—eliminating the need for CapEx or infrastructure upgrades. By integrating cutting-edge AI with elegant design and precision engineering, REVOBOTS isn’t just building robots—it’s reshaping how we think about labor, human potential, and the nature of work. For more information, visit revobots.aiRead the full official press release at https://revobots.ai/taskbotscout

