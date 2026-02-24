CODE CRAYON Launches ‘Shortime Studio,’ a No-Code Streaming SaaS to Accelerate Global Expansion

Shortime Studio

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CODE CRAYON, a content and platform provider specializing in globalizing Korean IP, has officially unveiled its streaming SaaS solution, Shortime Studio. This launch marks a strategic move to scale its global SaaS footprint, with a primary focus on the U.S. and Japanese markets.Shortime Studio is an all-in-one SaaS platform that enables the building of a mobile streaming app, content management, monetization settings, and operations without a separate development process, as long as content is available. It is characterized by providing integrated infrastructure that lowers the burden of initial market entry and supports rapid service launch.By providing a one-stop solution from streaming to payment, it enhances operational efficiency and offers various monetization models such as subscription, content ownership, and advertising as standard features. Based on support for 11 languages, global service operation is possible, and scalability has been secured through a cross-distribution structure among partners.Actual collaboration cases are also continuing. In cooperation with France-based content company Independance Prod, it introduced the streaming app “Kyool,” targeting the global market, and the live performance platform ILLUON expanded its global app service based on Shortime Studio. In addition, through collaboration with live streaming technology company BeLive Technology Pte. Ltd., it is strengthening its global SaaS distribution and reselling system.A representative of CODE CRAYON stated, “In addition to the cases currently disclosed, we are in discussions with partners across various industries and regions, and we plan to flexibly expand our cooperation models.” The representative added, “We will continue to diversify onboarding and collaboration cases while advancing our global SaaS business.”Detailed information regarding related services and partnership inquiries can be found on the official Shortime Studio website.• Official Website Landing Link : https://abr.ge/o41fkj

