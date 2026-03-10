Watervation’s Air Washer ‘CUE’ Wins iF Design Award 2026

Watervation’s Air Washer ‘CUE’

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- • Water-based air washing technology recognized for innovation, design, and sustainability• Global launch in mid-MarchSustainable air quality management company Watervation announced that its water-based air washer, ‘CUE Air Washer,’ has won the Product Award at the prestigious iF Design Award 2026.The iF Design Award, organized by Germany’s iF International Forum Design GmbH, is one of the world’s most renowned design competitions. Alongside Germany’s Red Dot Design Award and the U.S.-based International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA), it is regarded as one of the top three global design awards. At the iF Design Award 2026, CUE Air Washer received recognition in the Product category for its integrated achievement in technology, design, and sustainability.UE Air Washer redefines the conventional filter-centered concept of air purifiers. Instead of trapping dust in disposable filters, it adopts a water-based air washing structure inspired by natural principles. Through a continuous water circulation process, it simultaneously removes dust and harmful gases, delivering freshly washed air every day. In particular, its filter-free structure that generates no filter waste, low-maintenance design, and environmentally friendly operation were recognized as strong advantages in terms of sustainability.CEO Yoon Young Joung of Watervation stated, “CUE Air Washer proposes a new paradigm — not storing air in filters, but washing it with water.” He added, “This award recognizes not only the innovation and sustainability of our water-based air washing technology, but also the design excellence that convincingly brings this concept to life.” She further emphasized that Watervation aims to expand its water-filter air washing technology into indoor air quality management, HVAC, and industrial applications, setting a new global standard for air management.Meanwhile, Watervation plans to officially launch CUE Air Washer in mid-March through the global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter, marking the beginning of its full-scale expansion into the North American market.

