Shortime Premieres New Korean GL Series ‘Are You Doing Well?’ for Global Audiences

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global micro-drama platform Shortime has released its new work “Are You Doing Well?”. Based on a popular Korean webtoon, this production has been released simultaneously worldwide and is drawing attention as a work that further strengthens Shortime’s GL genre lineup.“Are You Doing Well?” tells the story of Yeongeun and Bogum, who were each other’s first love in high school and meet again as adults, facing emotions they cannot turn away from amid their respective relationships and societal expectations.Park Hyo-jin, Ahn Joo-mi, and Shin Yoon-jae star in the series, with director Chae Eun-yu in charge of direction. The original work is a webtoon of the same name by author Geomdung, and it is characterized by reinterpreting delicate emotional lines to fit the short-form format, combining high-teen sensibility with GL narrative.Shortime is a global content streaming platform based in the Republic of Korea that presents series of various genres. It provides a wide range of content, including micro-dramas of around 90 seconds, vertical and horizontal formats, and long-form content, implementing narrative structures tailored to the viewing environment.Within the service, a gamification-based goods system is operated, and a charging method through in-app payment is also supported. Users can rent individual episodes through this or freely watch paid content through a subscription model. It also supports subtitles in approximately 22 languages, providing an environment where global users can watch smoothly.This work is evaluated as a new title that further clarifies the presence of the GL genre within the Shortime series lineup. Shortime plans to sequentially present not only dramas but also content of various genres, including animation, in the future.This work can be watched through the Shortime app, and detailed information about the service can be found on the official Shortime website.• Official Website Landing Link : https://abr.ge/72ngf8t

