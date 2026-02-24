WYDOT announces Statewide Freight Assessment public input opportunity

STATEWIDE – The Wyoming Department of Transportation announces the launch of a new public website and an online survey as part of the 2026 Statewide Freight Assessment.

The SFA is a comprehensive, multimodal transportation plan that guides decision-makers as they develop policy and project recommendations to support freight movement across the state. It evaluates current conditions, forecasts future needs, and outlines strategies to support Wyoming’s economy with a strong freight network.

In conjunction with the website launch, WYDOT is inviting the public to participate in an online survey designed to collect feedback from freight stakeholders, businesses, carriers, and members of the public who are involved in or affected by the movement of goods across Wyoming.

Feedback gathered through the website and survey will help WYDOT identify freight system needs and challenges across the state and provide data for future projects. Input from freight operators, businesses, local agencies, and the traveling public will help the Statewide Freight Assessment reflect real world conditions and supports Wyoming’s long term transportation goals.

The public is encouraged to visit the SFA website to learn more about the study and to complete the survey. Participation is voluntary, confidential, and essential to shaping data driven freight planning in Wyoming.

For more information, visit: https://www. wyfreightassessment.com/.