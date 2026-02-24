CBS Sports and DGPT Extend Distribution Agreement

The Disc Golf Pro Tour is presented by Powerball

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Disc Golf Pro Tour (DGPT) is pleased to announce an extension of its distribution agreement with CBS Sports to air a slate of one-hour broadcast specials during the 2026 season, bringing professional disc golf to broader national audiences.The 2026 programming slate will feature a recap-driven format, with shows airing closer to each event to highlight key storylines, player performances, and moments from across the Tour.The first program will premiere at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 26, on CBS Sports Network, serving as a lead-in to the 2026 Supreme Flight Open presented by Florida’s Adventure Coast, which begins the following day. The one-hour show will revisit the 2025 Supreme Flight Open while also recapping the defining moments and narratives from the 2025 DGPT season. The program will re-air on Sunday, March 1, at 9:00 AM ET.“The specials airing on CBS Sports Network help spotlight Disc Golf Pro Tour markets and events in an enhanced fashion,” said Jeff Spring, DGPT CEO. “Not only will the content be exciting for the disc golf audience to learn more about each event, but it will be an opportunity for the sport to reach new eyes and grow our fanbase.”Additional broadcast specials will be announced as the season progresses.As in previous years, the programming airing on CBS Sports Network will be produced in collaboration with JomezPro and the Disc Golf Network, pairing DGPT’s live coverage expertise with post-produced storytelling tailored for national television audiences.This continued partnership reflects DGPT’s commitment to expanding the reach of professional disc golf while maintaining its core live coverage on Disc Golf Network, offering new viewers an accessible entry point into the sport and its athletes.About the Disc Golf Pro Tour presented by Powerball The Disc Golf Pro Tour is the official Pro Tour of the PDGA – the sport’s governing body. The DGPT’s mission is to create disc golf’s grandest stages at premier venues for the world’s best disc golfers in order to transmit the story of professional disc golf as an engaging, high-quality experience that inspires and grows fans of the sport on-site and online. Learn more about the Tour and buy tickets for upcoming events at DGPT.com.

