TriMech Group Partners with DGPT: Bringing Innovation to the Disc Golf Community

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Disc Golf Pro Tour (DGPT) is proud to announce a new partnership with the TriMech Group , a market leader in engineering and design solutions. Through their collaboration with the DGPT, TriMech Group is pleased to offer the disc golf community a comprehensive range of services, including 3D printing, CAD design, simulation, product development, and training, all tailored to meet the specific needs of each customer.“TriMech Group is thrilled to partner with the Disc Golf Pro Tour, supporting the growth of this dynamic sport and its incredible community,” said Erin Elliott​​​​, Director of Marketing for TriMech Group. “This sponsorship reflects our commitment to innovation, efficiency, and excellence—values that resonate deeply with both our company and the spirit of disc golf.”“We’re proud to welcome TriMech Group as an official partner of the Disc Golf Pro Tour,” said Sean Jack, DGPT VP of Partnerships. ”As a leading provider of cutting-edge engineering and design solutions, TriMech empowers makers, creators, and innovators to take their products and projects to the next level - an ethos that defines the disc golf industry and its passionate fan base. This partnership reflects shared values of innovation and precision and highlights how disc golf continues to attract forward-thinking brands across new sectors.”As part of this partnership, TriMech will be featured through an on-course TriMech-branded basket activation this season and will have sponsored placements on the Disc Golf Network , connecting with the sport’s most passionate digital audience.About TriMech GroupThe TriMech Group is a global engineering solutions provider, specializing in advanced design, manufacturing, and automation technologies. As a collection of complementary businesses, the TriMech Group delivers integrated services tailored to industries ranging from aerospace and automotive to consumer products and industrial equipment. With a team of industry experts from various sectors and operations across the United States, Canada, and Europe, TriMech provides localized support while maintaining the flexibility and resources to deliver solutions on an international scale.TriMech’s commitment to innovation, efficiency, and quality ensures clients achieve exceptional outcomes in design optimization, manufacturing improvements, and overall business performance. Whether enhancing designs or streamlining manufacturing processes, TriMech empowers businesses to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive marketplace. Visit TriMech at trimechgroup.com.About the Disc Golf Pro TourThe Disc Golf Pro Tour is the official Pro Tour of the PDGA – the sport’s governing body. The DGPT’s mission is to create disc golf’s grandest stages at premier venues for the world’s best disc golfers in order to transmit the story of professional disc golf as an engaging, high-quality experience that inspires and grows fans of the sport on-site and online. The Disc Golf Pro Tour also owns and operates the Disc Golf Network, the home of live disc golf coverage & a collaborative space for disc golf storytelling across the industry.

