Powerball Becomes Official Presenting Partner of the Disc Golf Pro Tour

Follow competition throughout the year on the Powerball® DGPT World Standings, including the culminating Powerball® DGPT Playoffs and the Powerball® Cup. Powerball Ace will let fans take their shot at a $5,000 hole-in-one.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Disc Golf Pro Tour (DGPT) is pleased to announce that Powerball, the iconic national lottery game known for record-breaking jackpots and life-changing wins, has become the Tour’s official presenting partner.“This partnership brings together two organizations focused on creating meaningful opportunities for players and supporting local communities,” said Sean Jack, VP of Partnerships for the DGPT. “The Disc Golf Pro Tour builds stages for players to compete at the highest level, while Powerball, in addition to creating millionaires overnight, generates funding for education, veteran services, and other public programs, keeping more than half of ticket proceeds in the communities where they’re sold. Together, this partnership reflects a shared commitment to expanding opportunity and delivering lasting impact.”“For years, Powerball has brought the country together to dream big – and now we’re ready to play even bigger with the DGPT,” said Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group Chair and Iowa Lottery CEO. “This partnership allows Powerball to get outside, connect with DGPT’s growing fan base and highlight how the game helps improve local communities.”“Welcoming Powerball as the Tour’s overall presenting partner represents a landmark moment for the sport,” said Jeff Spring, DGPT CEO. “This multi-year partnership, currently in place for the next two seasons, is the largest in the Tour’s history and will allow us to make meaningful investments in Tour infrastructure and long-term development. This partnership will help to strengthen our events, expand opportunities for players, and elevate fan experience.”The Tour will now be officially known as the Disc Golf Pro Tour Presented by Powerball, with Powerball’s name also attached to key components of the Tour’s competition structure throughout the year, including the season-long points race now named the PowerballDGPT World Standings, and the closing stretch of season tournaments competing under the banner of the PowerballDGPT Playoffs.The season will culminate with the newly named 2026 PowerballCup, which will serve as the Disc Golf Pro Tour Championship, where the season’s top performers compete for the title of Disc Golf Pro Tour Champion. Thanks to this partnership, the 2026 PowerballCup will set a new record as the largest purse in DGPT history.In addition, Powerball will be featured at the following U.S-based DGPT events, giving five ticketed spectators at each tournament the chance to make an ace for cash prizes. The five spectators will be chosen randomly after pre-registration and meeting minimum age requirements. This half-time style promotion, known as the Powerball Ace, will offer a hole-in-one prize starting at $5,000 and will debut at the Supreme Flight Open in Brooksville, Fla. If no ace is hit, the prize pot will increase by $1,000 for the next tournament, and then reset to $5,000 once someone aces. At each tournament, the throw that lands closest to the pin will win $500. Learn more at DGPT.com/powerball-ace Supreme Flight Open | Brooksville, FL | Feb. 27 – March 1Big Easy Open | Jefferson Parish, LA | March 13-15Queen City Classic | Charlotte, NC | March 27 – 29Jonesboro Open | Jonesboro, AR | April 17 – 19Kansas City Wide Open | Liberty, MO | April 24 – 26The Open at Austin | Austin, TX | May 7 – 10OTB Open | Stockton, CA | May 21 – 24Northwest Championship | Portland, OR | June 4 – 7Ledgestone Open | Peoria, IL | July 30 – August 2Discmania Challenge | Indianola, IA | August 7 – 9DGPT Doubles Championship at the Preserve | Clearwater, MN | August 14 – 16LWS Open at Idlewild | Burlington, KY | September 4 – 6Green Mountain Championship | Jeffersonville, VT | September 17 – 20MVP Open x OTB | Leicester, MA | September 24 – 27Powerball Cup | Bedford County/Lynchburg, VA | October 15 – 18“We’re excited to debut the Powerball Ace promotion to create thrilling, memorable fan moments,” said Jay Finks, Powerball Marketing Committee Chair and Oklahoma Lottery Director. “Powerball is a game of chance for everyday people, and we can’t think of a better way to celebrate fans than by giving them a chance to win money while playing a sport they love.”This exciting partnership was brokered with the support of PIVOT Agency, a full-spectrum sports marketing, travel, and lifestyle agency based in Alamo, CA."This partnership is a major milestone for the Disc Golf Pro Tour and a strong sign of its continued momentum,” said Patrick Cassidy, EVP of Property Sales at PIVOT Agency. “Powerball is an iconic brand, and we congratulate both organizations on a partnership that elevates the tour and reflects DGPT’s growing impact in the sports landscape."About PowerballOver the past 33 years, Powerball has helped U.S. lotteries raise funds for good causes, generating more than $38 billion to support education, veteran services, parks and recreation, and more. More than half of all proceeds from every $2 ticket go to funding public programs and services that improve lives locally. From college scholarships in Arkansas to state parks and conservation programs in Oregon, and low-cost prescription assistance for seniors in Pennsylvania, Powerball continues to support tangible benefits for communities nationwide.Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Drawings are also livestreamed on Powerball.com About the Disc Golf Pro TourThe Disc Golf Pro Tour is the official Pro Tour of the PDGA – the sport’s governing body. The DGPT’s mission is to create disc golf’s grandest stages at premier venues for the world’s best disc golfers in order to transmit the story of professional disc golf as an engaging, high-quality experience that inspires and grows fans of the sport on-site and online. Learn more about the Tour and buy tickets for upcoming events on the Tour's website

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.