MPD Makes Arrests in Extortion Case

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of multiple suspects in an extortion case involving a staged kidnapping in Southeast.

On Thursday, December 4, 2025, at approximately 6:22 p.m., the suspects contacted the victim and told her that her friend had been kidnapped. The suspects provided a photo of the victim’s friend, bound and gagged, and demanded a ransom in exchange for her safe release. The victim contacted MPD, who responded to the 1900 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Southeast, and immediately began investigating.

Shortly thereafter, detectives located the victim’s friend safe and unharmed. The investigation revealed that the victim’s friend, along with two other suspects, attempted to extort money from the victim by staging a kidnapping.

On Friday, December 5, 2025, as a result of MPD’s investigation, 36-year-old Shante Duncan Sanders, of Northeast, D.C., and 42-year-old Nordia Coy, of Northwest, D.C. were arrested and charged with Extortion.

On Thursday, February 19, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested 34-year-old Asia Coy, of Silver Spring, MD. Coy was charged with Extortion.

CCN: 25183302

###