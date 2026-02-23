Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,468 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,967 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Minnesota Avenue Robbery Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect for a robbery that occurred in Northeast.

On Saturday, September 27, 2025, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the suspect and the victim were in the 3700 Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The suspect assaulted the victim and took property from the victim. The suspect fled the scene.

On Friday, February 20, 2026, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 32-year-old Tayvon Parker, of Northeast, D.C. He was charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

CCN: 25147854

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Arrests Minnesota Avenue Robbery Suspect

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.