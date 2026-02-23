MPD Arrests Minnesota Avenue Robbery Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect for a robbery that occurred in Northeast.

On Saturday, September 27, 2025, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the suspect and the victim were in the 3700 Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The suspect assaulted the victim and took property from the victim. The suspect fled the scene.

On Friday, February 20, 2026, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 32-year-old Tayvon Parker, of Northeast, D.C. He was charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

CCN: 25147854