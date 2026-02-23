North West on unemployment rate decrease by 6.2 percent

The North West province continues to demonstrate an upward trend in job creation following the recent Quarterly Labour Force Survey. According to Statistics South Africa, whilst the official unemployment rate in the country decreased by 0.5 percentage point, the North West province recorded the largest drop of 6.2 percent in the country last year.

In the last two quarters of 2025, the province cumulatively created close to eighty thousand jobs, with agriculture, construction and public service being the largest contributors in employment.

Premier Lazarus Mokgosi maintains the implementation of the Provincial Growth and Development Strategy is well underway and is beginning to yield desired results.

“We officially adopted the Provincial Growth and Development Strategy last year to drive economic growth and create jobs. We are now starting to witness an upward trajectory on our job creation initiatives, which have culminated in the reduction of unemployment by over six percent”, Premier Mokgosi said.

Premier Mokgosi further says of concern is the extended unemployment rate which was reduced by a measly 1.9 percent in the same period.

Participating in the State of the Nation Address debate more recently, Premier Mokgosi flagged a litany of intervention measures aimed at addressing the scourge of unemployment in the province. This includes the resuscitation of the Pilanesberg International Airport to reincarnate commercial activities in the tourism sector in and around the Moses Kotane Local Municipality.

“This Friday we will be signing a memorandum of understanding with the national Department of Public Works and Infrastructure to see the full implementation of our plans for the Pilanesberg Airport. I am therefore hopeful that these activities will result in more job creation opportunities for the people of North West”, concluded Premier Mokgosi.

