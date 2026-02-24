Career Highways Intros Skills Intelligence Platform Enabling Employers to Quantify AI Impact, Elevate Human Productivity

New self-serve platform helps enterprises reduce job-architecture implementation from years to months

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Career Highways today announced the launch of its Skills Intelligence self-serve platform, enabling enterprises to quickly assess how AI is changing work roles at the skill level and convert that insight into job architectures. The self-serve experience demonstrates immediate employer value and compresses job architecture implementation timelines from what historically took years down to months, enabling organizations to become true skills-based enterprises.The Skills Intelligence platform analyzes everyday workforce inputs—including job descriptions, resumes, job postings, certifications, and training content—to extract and standardize skills into a governed taxonomy. Within minutes, organizations receive a Skills Analysis Report and an optional AI Impact Report that identifies where AI is augmenting, automating, or elevating work, skill by skill. This insight enables leaders to make deliberate decisions about role design, learning investment, and workforce evolution as AI adoption accelerates.Once insight is generated, Skills Intelligence enables organizations to convert analysis into action. Employers can rapidly create skilled roles, job-architecture templates, and career pathways, compressing work that traditionally required years of consulting and manual effort into months. The platform also allows individuals to save profiles, build skills-based resumes, explore roles, and access training and certifications mapped directly to the skills they need next.Traditional job architecture and role design processes struggle to keep pace with rapid change. Skills Intelligence addresses this by providing a living capability graph built on hundreds of thousands of standardized roles, training programs, certifications and jobs with a governed master skills taxonomy. This foundation enables organizations to maintain an accurate, operational skills architecture over time, supporting internal mobility, workforce planning, and transparent career growth.“AI is changing work faster than most organizations can redesign roles,” said Liz Eversoll, CEO of Career Highways. “Skills Intelligence gives leaders a practical way to see how work is evolving at the skill level and moves quickly from insight to job architecture to career pathing—without relying on slow, manual processes.”Together, these shifts underscore a critical reality facing enterprise leaders: AI adoption is no longer just a technology decision, but a workforce and leadership decision. Without a clear, skills-based view of how work is changing and how people grow through that work, organizations risk optimizing for short-term efficiency at the expense of long-term capability.“When organizations replace humans with AI instead of enhancing those same people’s roles, they don’t just lose jobs — they lose culture, mentorship, and the next generation of leaders,” said Mark Kendall, Chief Revenue Officer, Career Highways. “Future leaders are built through experience, judgment, and learning alongside other people. If AI removes those on-the-job learning pathways, companies quietly undermine their leadership pipeline, and then morale and revenue follows.”Skills Intelligence provides the operational foundation to assess AI’s impact deliberately, preserve on-the-job learning pathways, and ensure that automation strengthens, rather than erodes, culture, morale, and leadership continuity.To learn more about Career Highways, please visit CareerHighways.com.ABOUT CAREER HIGHWAYSCareer Highways is a workforce strategy and technology company that helps large, complex organizations design and activate transparent, skills-based career pathways at enterprise scale. The company provides services and tools—including Skills Intelligence—that digitize job architecture, map skills to roles, and translate workforce data into clear pathways for mobility, upskilling, and planning. By combining AI-enabled insight with human expertise, Career Highways supports informed decision-making around talent development, internal movement, and the evolving impact of technology on work. Built for organizations navigating workforce transformation, Career Highways brings rigor, clarity, and structure to career development in the modern enterprise.

